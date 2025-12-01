Food Network’s Ina Garten Explains Why She’s Had the Same Hairstyle for 52 Years

What To Know Ina Garten has maintained her signature bob-and-bangs hairstyle for 52 years, first adopting it at age 25 after being inspired by a friend’s haircut.

She was surprised to learn during a podcast interview with Amy Poehler that her classic bob is now considered trendy again.

Despite occasionally trying new looks, Garten always returns to her iconic bob, which has become a recognizable part of her public persona.

Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten has been rocking the bob for over five decades, so long in fact, that the style has come back in fashion, making the 77-year-old very chef very “on trend.”

Garten opened up about her signature haircut on the November 25 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, where she not only discovered her look is trendy again but also learned a new term for her vocabulary.

During the interview, Poehler brought up the third season of The White Lotus, specifically referencing Leslie Bibb’s character, Kate, and her blunt bob, which kicked off the “c***y bob” trend.

“Apologies for my language, but there’s this term that’s happening right now, like where she has a ‘c***y bob,'” the Parks and Recreation alum said. “Sorry, Ina. You’ve had a bob for a very long time. You have great hair. Are you aware that you’re very on trend?”

Garten, who has rocked her bob-and-bangs combo for 52 years, was surprised to learn that her hairstyle is popular once again. She went on to explain that she first got her bob when she was 25 years old and living in Washington.

“I had hair all the way down my back,” she explained. “And a friend of mine went to a salon in the Watergate… and she had a bob, and I went right to [the stylist] and had him cut my hair like that.”

After that, Garten found the perfect style. “You know, I’ve never changed it,” she shared. “It’s been the same haircut since I was 25.”

The Food Network fan favorite did admit she tried something new “every once in a while,” but “then I go, ‘No, I’m going right back to where I started.'”

“Well, now every Gen-Zer is cutting their hair and also feeling very brave while they do it,” Poehler quipped.

Garten has rocked the bob throughout her career, including her run of Barefoot Contessa from 2002 to 2021 and many other appearances on various Food Network programs.