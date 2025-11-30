‘FBI’: Alana De La Garza Talks Isobel’s Job Move — Who Will Be Her Successor? 

What To Know Isobel (Alana De La Garza) is set to move into the role of ADIC (assistant director in charge) and must choose her successor in the December 1 episode of FBI.

Although Isobel wants Jubal for her former position, concerns about his past suspensions and conflicts make his candidacy controversial among higher-ups.

Alana De La Garza tells TV Insider what the job means to Isobel and what she wants in her successor.

It’s time for Isobel (Alana De La Garza) to make a major move in the Monday, December 1, episode of FBI. But what does that mean for the team moving forward?

In the episode titled “Fadeaway,” Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role, as ADIC (assistant director in charge). It’s a job that came up when she returned to work following her near-death experience at the end of last season and beginning of this one.

“I think the ADIC role for her is a sign that all her hard work and dedication to the job over the years has paid off. Since the beginning of this season, Isobel has been mentally wrestling with what is next for her so being offered this role was a great way for her to assess her next steps at the bureau,” De La Garza tells TV Insider.

When the possibility of Isobel making this move first came up in Season 8 Episode 3, ADIC Ropac (Clark Carmichael) told her she’d have to pick her successor and her immediate choice was Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). However, that didn’t go over so well. He told her she’d want her first move to be greeted with overwhelming support and Jubal’s name carried too much baggage. While he did step up filling in for her while she was recovering, he was where he needed to be, in the higher-ups’ eyes.

Still, will Isobel fight for Jubal to get the job? Is there anything she can do?

“Isobel always acts in the interest of what is best. I don’t think she would have thrown Jubal’s name in the ring if she didn’t think he’d be the right fit. But, I also think she knew going into it that Jubal — between suspensions and conflicts — may not be a favorite for the job,” De La Garza acknowledges.

When it does come to whoever replaces her, the star continues, “She is looking for someone who is strong and determined and who acts in the best interest of the bureau — no matter the circumstances.”

Also in this next episode, when a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he’s acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time.

What are you hoping to see in this episode? What do you think of Isobel becoming ADIC? Who do you think should be her successor? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS