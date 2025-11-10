‘FBI’ First Look: Who Will Isobel Name as Her Successor? (PHOTOS)

What To Know The December 1 episode of CBS’s FBI, titled “Fadeaway,” features a major explosion in Brooklyn and the team tracking down a perpetrator acting on orders from a convicted felon.

Isobel (Alana De La Garza) is preparing to move into a new role and must choose her successor as special agent in charge, with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) expressing interest in the position.

It sounds like there are some changes coming to FBI before the calendar turns to 2026.

TV Insider is exclusively revealing the details and first photos from the Monday, December 1, episode of the CBS drama, and it teases a new position for Isobel (Alana De La Garza) — and someone else — as hinted at earlier in the season. In “Fadeaway,” CBS teases, “When a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he’s acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time. Meanwhile, Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role.”

Check out the photos above and below for a look at the team — Maggie (Missy Peregrym), OA (Zeeko Zaki), Scola (John Boyd), and Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) — visiting a prison, presumably to talk to the aforementioned convicted felon, and Isobel and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) in the JOC (Joint Operations Center).

It was in Season 8 Episode 3 that the possibility of these title changes came up for Isobel and someone else, soon after she returned to work following an on-the-job injury that led to that finale cliffhanger collapse.

In that episode, the assistant director in charge approached Isobel about her team going up against the DEA for the case, which involved one of the other agency undercover. That grit was why Isobel was his choice for ADIC. But she’d have to pick a successor for special agent in charge when she moved upstairs. Her immediate choice was Jubal, but that was the current ADIC’s concern. She’s going to want her first move to be greeted with overwhelming support, and Jubal’s name carries too much baggage. Yes, he stepped up in her absence, but he did his level best and he’s where he needs to be, as the higher-ups see it.

When Jubal heard about the jump for Isobel, he approached her to throw his hat in the ring for her position. He knows it won’t be easy filling her shoes, but if it came up, he’d be interested, he shared. He knew she had options and wasn’t taking anything for granted. She didn’t give him an answer and instead said she had to go home to her husband, Philip (Tom Cavanagh).

