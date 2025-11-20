‘FBI’ Fall Finale Photos: What Happened to Jubal?!

'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9 'Lone Wolf'
It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a happy holidays in New York in the world of FBI with its two-part fall finale on Monday, December 15, putting the city at risk.

CBS has released details and photos from the two-hour event, and the team is right in the middle of the chaos. It all begins at 8/7c — the series usually airs at 9/8c — with “Lone Wolf.” In the episode, the holidays are approaching when the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone. Then, they discover that the murderer has a larger plan in place they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) receives a concerning call from his son Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul).

The photos released thus far, which you can check out below, offer a look at this episode, and Jubal, Maggie (Missy Peregrym), and OA (Zeeko Zaki) are right in the middle of the chaos. Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller) is also out of the JOC, a clear indication of how major this investigation is.

Then, in the second hour, “Wolf Pack” airing at 9/8c, chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet, and emergency services. That’s going to make the team’s investigation even harder as they race to find the culprits and learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from the event, then head to the comments section with your predictions for the two episodes.

FBI, Two-Part Season 8 Fall Finale, Monday, December 15, 8/7c, CBS

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

"Lone Wolf" (Season 8 Episode 9)

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) seems to be enjoying a nice father-son moment before the chaos begins

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki)

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Who’s Maggie chasing?

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) and Scola (John Boyd) lead the way to what has to be a person of interest’s room

Suzy Jane Hunt as Janice Stroud, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

The agents question Janice (guest star Suzy Jane Hunt). What does she know?

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

What’s shocked Jubal and Isobel (Alana De La Garza)?

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Maggie’s found something that can’t be good

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Thomas Philip O’Neill as M.E. Mosbach — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

M.E. Mosbach (Thomas Philip O’Neill) points something out to Maggie and OA

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller) in the field?! It must be serious!

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Jubal’s in the middle of the chaos. Is he OK?

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Maggie helps victims

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin/CBS

OA looks ready to get to work to help

