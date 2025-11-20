It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a happy holidays in New York in the world of FBI with its two-part fall finale on Monday, December 15, putting the city at risk.

CBS has released details and photos from the two-hour event, and the team is right in the middle of the chaos. It all begins at 8/7c — the series usually airs at 9/8c — with “Lone Wolf.” In the episode, the holidays are approaching when the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone. Then, they discover that the murderer has a larger plan in place they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) receives a concerning call from his son Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul).

The photos released thus far, which you can check out below, offer a look at this episode, and Jubal, Maggie (Missy Peregrym), and OA (Zeeko Zaki) are right in the middle of the chaos. Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller) is also out of the JOC, a clear indication of how major this investigation is.

Then, in the second hour, “Wolf Pack” airing at 9/8c, chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet, and emergency services. That’s going to make the team’s investigation even harder as they race to find the culprits and learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from the event, then head to the comments section with your predictions for the two episodes.

FBI, Two-Part Season 8 Fall Finale, Monday, December 15, 8/7c, CBS