‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Orders Tyson Lee to Fire ‘Weakest Link’ on Crew

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Gold Rush Season 16.]

Parker Schnabel isn’t playing around on Season 16 of Gold Rush. During the December 5 episode on Discovery Channel, he made it clear there would be no dead weight on his crew. That’s why the 31-year-old instructed Tyson Lee to let someone go. This proved a difficult decision for the foreman.

Speaking of challenges, Rick Ness has faced a lot of those right out of the gate. The underdog’s mining future was filled with uncertainty without a water license at Duncan Creek. This led to him brokering a high-risk deal to buy the Lightning Creek claim outright. In comparison, Tony Beets had a strong start and will do whatever it takes to keep the gold coming. Even if it means making moves members of the family aren’t necessarily happy about.

Parker Schnabel

Parker gave Tyson more responsibility this season, which meant doing some hard things like firing someone. “Don’t be afraid to tell people to take a walk,” Parker told one of his right-hand men. Tyson had already been feeling the pressure at Dominion Creek with a 10,000-ounce goal over their heads. He eyed a few weak links. There was Charlie Carleton, who struggled to clear tailings from wash plant Bob. Colleague Sandy Dubois gave him tips to help. Kayden Foote, who left Kevin Beets’ team a few weeks ago, had his own problems digging out pockets of pay out of the cut at the Golden Mile cut. Tyson had to come a few times to instruct the young gun about ditching and getting the water under control. By doing the job wrong, he was costing Parker thousands of dollars.

Chris Doumitt took a break from gold washing to check on Tyson. The Gold Rush Yoda passed along some wisdom and advice. Tyson broke the news to Charlie that his time was up. He felt Charlie oversold himself. Charlie claimed he had 20 years experience, but didn’t show any of that in Tyson’s eyes. Kayden survived. Although he was demoted to loader operator at Sulphur Creek.

The crew met to see what the three wash plants did this week. First up was Roxanne at Sulphur, which brought a nice 350.70 ounces worth $1.5 million. It turned out to be some of the riches pay Parker ever mined. Bob at Dominion’s Bridge cut came in at 196.2 ounces. Sluicifer added 261.25 ounces. That all came in at a whopping 808.15 ounces in one week. Putting things in perspective, they were at 288 ounces this time last year. So far, Parker’s team brought in more than $7.1 million.

Tony Beets

The early bird has gotten the worm when it comes to Tony. He had banked more than 1,000 ounces of gold and well on his way toward the 6,500-ounce target. Cousin Mike was back feeding pay into Sluice-a-Lot. Tony worked hard to open up the cut further, but needed more equipment to increase stripping power. He wanted a dozer, excavator, and more rock trucks. Tony paid a visit to Parker’s site as he had a dozer for sale. This piece of equipment wasn’t cheap.

Parker played hard ball and said he hasn’t decided on selling it. Tony asked him to name his price. Parker was looking for $1.5 million. Tony came back with $1.3 million. Parker wouldn’t budge. Without the new addition, Tony turned to his son Mike’s operation at Paradise Hill. Without gold-producing there, Tony decided to take some of Mike’s equipment and crew to move them over to Indian River. Mike, who wanted to prove himself, didn’t like seeing resources leave him. Tony initially told him a week, but his intention was for it to be as long as he deemed. The family met to see if the 24-hour push at Indian River paid off. It came to 404.52 ounces worth over $1.4 million. A month in sluice-a-lot 1,430 ounces worth $5 million.

Rick Ness

Rick put himself in a make or break situation by purchasing the claim to Lightning Creek. It’s a $700,000 all-in gamble based on a year-and-a-half yard test. “It’s probably one of the crazier things I’ve ever done.” Rick declared. Though if he hits a hot spot, that could bring a massive payday. The crew needed to start sluicing, which meant moving wash plant Rocky into place. There was a stockpile ready to run.

They just had to pull the wash plant from its current home 300 feet down a narrow and winding track. That’s easier said than done with a bank on one side and creek on another. Sadly, Rick’s good friend Brian “Zee” Zaremba had to head back. So he was down a man. Despite the odds against him and 1,800 ounces to get this season, Rick has kept his eye on the prize.

Gold Rush, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel