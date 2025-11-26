Which Soaps Are On For Thanksgiving? Here’s the Schedule

What To Know Most network soaps, including The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, will not air new episodes on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beyond the Gates is taking an extended hiatus.

Days of Our Lives will continue to air new episodes without interruption.

Attention soap fans: Are you wondering if you will have to do without your stories over the Thanksgiving break? Are you worried that the dramatic plotlines of Port Charles, the character journeys of Genoa City, or the stirring sagas of Salem will continue while you are prepping a turkey or on pumpkin pie duty?

Please. Do not fret. Like many fans of soap operas, viewers are wondering if episodes of Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless will continue during the Thanksgiving holiday.

To put fans’ soap-loving hearts at ease, here is a rundown of which shows are on a temporary hiatus and which are stuffed with new episodes.

Beyond the Gates

The newest soap of the bunch is not just taking off for Thanksgiving, but they are turning the break into a five-day holiday as the show goes on hiatus starting on Wednesday, November 26, and will not return until December 1.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Like its CBS sister soap, Young & the Restless, Bold and Beautiful will not offer a new episode on either Thursday, November 27, or Friday, November 28. Instead, fans of the long-running soap are in for a treat with a rebroadcast of a special October 2023 crossover event featuring Young & the Restless stars. The episode centered on a “fashion showdown” between designers Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and featured Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and Esther Valentine (Kate Linder) from the Y&TR, as well as Marie Osmond!

Friday will feature sports. Sadly, no Marie Osmond.

Days of Our Lives

Yes, there will be new episodes of Days of Our Lives. Since the soap moved to Peacock, it isn’t subject to holiday scheduling the way network shows might be, so fans can expect the series to continue airing new episodes without interruption. Fans can look forward to watching the Bradys and the Hortons celebrate Thanksgiving on both Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28.

General Hospital

It looks like the residents of Port Charles will be taking a small holiday as both Thursday and Friday will be preempted by ABC for sports. General Hospital will return the following Monday, December 1.

The Young and the Restless

There will be no new episodes during the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, CBS will rebroadcast the Hawaiian wedding of Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) on Thursday, November 27, a classic episode that originally aired on November 16, 1990. The beloved supercouple recently remarried on the November 21 episode, with their reception following on November 24.

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS