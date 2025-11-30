‘Landman’: Andy Garcia Reveals What Gallino Is Really After With Cooper’s Oil Deal

Amanda Bell
Comments
Andy Garcia as Gallino in Landman, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Exclusive
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

What To Know

  • Andy Garcia talks about what motivates his character, Gallino, to secretly partner with Cooper.
  • The actor also reveals what drew him to the Taylor Sheridan drama in the first place.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Landman Season 2 Episode 3, “Almost a Home.”]

Landman‘s first season finale might’ve marked the official introduction of Andy Garcia‘s drug cartel boss Gallino, but Sunday’s (November 30) installment was when fans finally got to know him and his alter ego, Dan Morrell, the public-facing investor with ties to all manner of legitimate businesses.

In the episode, he and Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) met on two different occasions, and only one of them was acrimonious. Tommy was, of course, sour about the fact that his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), unwittingly tied himself to the druglord and made no bones about his disapproval to Gallino.

As Garcia explained it, Gallino was in it with Cooper for more than just the money.

“I think Gallino is always doing things for pure profit, but I think there’s an added incentive… As he said in the last episode of [Season] 1, he wants to be friends with Tommy. He wants to be in that business, and how he goes about it, you will see, and how it manifests itself, we will see. But he hints to that in the last scene of the first season; Tommy says, ‘We are never going to be friends.’ And he says, ‘No, we’re going to be real good friends,'” Garcia told TV Insider. “So he’s imposing himself… He’s like a hawk coming in at a prey, when they close their wings, and you don’t hear them, it’s stealth. And he comes, and he hits you when you’re not looking.”

Indeed, when Tommy saw Gallino for the second time — this time, operating as the private club owner Morrell — during a meeting with Cami (Demi Moore) he was unexpectedly charmed by his power, his wife Bella (portrayed by Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 alum Stefania Spampinato), and his mild-mannered demeanor in their impromptu gathering with Cami and Angela (Ali Larter).

'Landman' Stars Unpack Those Emotional Moments in 'Sins of the Father'
Related

'Landman' Stars Unpack Those Emotional Moments in 'Sins of the Father'

 

We’ll have to wait and see what that means for Gallino’s partnership with Cooper — and, whether or not Tommy likes it, him as well — but they’ve both put their cards on the table now, and so far, it’s all aces.

For Garcia, who is primarily a film star, the decision to join Landman was a no-brainer, even though cocreator Taylor Sheridan didn’t have a script in hand when he pitched the part to him.

“Taylor’s writing and the shows he creates are amazing. I mean, it’s just sublime storytelling. Before I watched his shows, I watched his films that he wrote… Then I started researching, ‘Who is his writer?’ And then I looked him up, and I saw Taylor, he’s the actor, too. I’d say, ‘Same guy? Wow, this guy’s talented.’ I never knew him before. I mean, I’ve seen him as an actor, but I never knew him as a writer,” Garcia remembered. “So immediately, I was sucked into all his shows, and then I got a call that he wanted to meet and wanted to write this character for me. So I went to Fort Worth to meet with him, and there was mutual respect. And I said, ‘Whatever you want to write, man, I’m all in eager to be in your universe and play with you and play one of your characters. You’re a great writer.’ So it was an easy, ‘Yes.’ He had nothing written; he would just talk about what he was thinking of writing for me, the nature of the character, and I had no idea there was such a character in the Permian Basin floating around. I guess they’re everywhere.

Landman Season 2 hasn’t introduced too many new characters — just Sam Elliott‘s T.L., so far — but with Andy Garcia and Demi Moore ramping up their screen time so significantly this season, clearly, the show didn’t need anyone else.

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+

Landman key art
Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton

Ali Larter

Ali Larter

Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph

Jacob Lofland

Jacob Lofland

Kayla Wallace

Kayla Wallace

James Jordan

James Jordan

Mark Collie

Mark Collie

Paulina Chávez

Paulina Chávez

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott

Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia

Colm Feore

Colm Feore

Full Cast & Crew

Paramount+

Series

2024–

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Landman ›

Landman

Andy Garcia




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson
1
‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Debuts New Hosts After Major Shake-Up & Viewers Aren’t Happy
Witney Carson, Dancing With the Stars
2
‘DWTS’: Witney Carson Elicits Fan Backlash With Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach Text
Donald Trump, Bill Maher
3
Bill Maher Makes Crass Declaration About Donald Trump’s Signature Dance Move
Jeff Probst in 'Survivor 49'
4
Jeff Probst Previews ‘Lively’ ‘Survivor 49’ Finale
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, Grinch, 1966
5
5 Holiday TV Specials to Watch in 2025