Thanksgiving 2025: The Best TV & Movie Marathons This Holiday Weekend
Turkey day is upon us once again, which means it’s time for food, family, and friends … and maybe a few TV marathons, too.
This year, there are a ton of great movie and television marathons happening across the various networks, and there’s a little something for everyone: DIY shows, cooking competition series, blockbuster movies, procedural drama binges, and so much more.
To help guide your Thanksgiving 2025 marathoning, here is a rundown of some of the best TV and movie marathons happening on the small screen this year (all times Eastern).
Thursday, 11/27
- Bad Moms movies (Bravo — 2:30 – 11:30 p.m.)
- Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network — 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Criminal Minds (Pop TV — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- FBI (Ion Television — 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. Friday)
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia — 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network — 6 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday)
- It’s a Wonderful Life (E! — 6 a.m. – 6 a.m. Friday)
- James Bond movies (BBC America — 12:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Log Cabin Living (Destination America — 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Teen Titans Go! (Adult Swim — 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Thanksgiving ID specials (Investigation Discovery — 8 p.m. — 4 a.m. Friday)
Friday, 11/28
- Bones (BBC America — 2 p.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday)
- Cars movies (Freeform — 12:35 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.)
- Christmas ID specials (Investigation Discovery — 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
- Diners, Drive-ins & Dives (Food Network — 6 a.m. – 5 a.m. Saturday)
- Holiday Baking Championship (Cooking Channel – 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
- Ice Age movies (Freeform — 7 a.m. – 1:05 p.m.)
- Law & Order (Pop TV — 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Malcolm in the Middle (Fuse — 7 a.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday)
- Marvel movies (FX — 7 a.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
- Mind Your Business (Bounce TV — 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Murder in the Heartland (Investigation Discovery — 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Tom Hanks movies (AMC — 2 p.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday)
- The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd (History Channel — 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday)
Saturday, 11/29
- Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (Magnolia Network — 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- The Bernie Mac Show (Bounce TV — 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Bill Murray Movies (AMC — 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)
- Dark Side of the Ring (Vice TV — 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
- Dead of Winter (Investigation Discovery — 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Holiday Wars (Food Network — 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Sunday)
- Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (Magnolia Network — 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
- Married… With Children (Logo — 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Sunday, 11/30
- Christmas With the Cranks (AMC — 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Dark Side of the ’90s (Vice TV – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Fixer Upper (Magnolia Network — 1 p.m. – 4 a.m. Monday)
- It: Welcome to Derry (HBO — 3:55 – 10 p.m.)
- Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel — 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. Monday)
- Pirates of the Caribbean movies (E! — 1 p.m. – 2 a.m. Monday)
- Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo — 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
- The Santa Clause movies (FX — 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
1
And the Winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Is..
2
‘Today’: Marlo Thomas Shares Personal Update After Husband Phil Donahue’s Death
3
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Which Pros Have Won the Most Seasons?
4
Ryan Seacrest Issues Warning After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $120,000
5
‘The Rookie: North’ Casts Jay Ellis as Lead — Nathan Fillion Welcomes Him to Spinoff