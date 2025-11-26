Thanksgiving 2025: The Best TV & Movie Marathons This Holiday Weekend

Chip & Joanne Gaines, Mind Your Business, and Bad Moms Christmas
Turkey day is upon us once again, which means it’s time for food, family, and friends … and maybe a few TV marathons, too.

This year, there are a ton of great movie and television marathons happening across the various networks, and there’s a little something for everyone: DIY shows, cooking competition series, blockbuster movies, procedural drama binges, and so much more.

To help guide your Thanksgiving 2025 marathoning, here is a rundown of some of the best TV and movie marathons happening on the small screen this year (all times Eastern).

Thursday, 11/27

  • Bad Moms movies (Bravo — 2:30 – 11:30 p.m.)
  • Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network — 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Criminal Minds (Pop TV — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • FBI (Ion Television — 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. Friday)
  • Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia — 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network — 6 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday)
  • It’s a Wonderful Life (E! — 6 a.m. – 6 a.m. Friday)
  • James Bond movies (BBC America — 12:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • Log Cabin Living (Destination America — 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Teen Titans Go! (Adult Swim — 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Thanksgiving ID specials (Investigation Discovery — 8 p.m. — 4 a.m. Friday)

Friday, 11/28

  • Bones (BBC America — 2 p.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday)
  • Cars movies (Freeform — 12:35 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.)
  • Christmas ID specials (Investigation Discovery — 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
  • Diners, Drive-ins & Dives (Food Network — 6 a.m. – 5 a.m. Saturday)
  • Holiday Baking Championship (Cooking Channel – 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
  • Ice Age movies (Freeform — 7 a.m. – 1:05 p.m.)
  • Law & Order (Pop TV — 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Malcolm in the Middle (Fuse — 7 a.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday)
  • Marvel movies (FX — 7 a.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday)
  • Mind Your Business (Bounce TV — 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • Murder in the Heartland (Investigation Discovery — 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Tom Hanks movies (AMC — 2 p.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday)
  • The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd (History Channel — 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday)

Saturday, 11/29

Sunday, 11/30

  • Christmas With the Cranks (AMC — 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • Dark Side of the ’90s (Vice TV – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Fixer Upper (Magnolia Network — 1 p.m. – 4 a.m. Monday)
  • It: Welcome to Derry (HBO — 3:55 – 10 p.m.)
  • Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel — 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. Monday)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean movies (E! — 1 p.m. – 2 a.m. Monday)
  • Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo — 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • The Santa Clause movies (FX — 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.)



