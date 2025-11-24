What To Know Greg Vaughan and former General Hospital costar Natalia Livingston reunited in Atlanta while Vaughan was filming Beyond the Gates.

The actors joined the soap at the same time and worked closely together before departing the show in 2009.

Livingston lives in Atlanta with her husband and two kids.

Talk about a throwback! Longtime General Hospital fans will remember Emily Quartermaine, the beloved adopted daughter of Alan (Stuart Damon) and Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). While in Atlanta to film Beyond the Gates, Greg Vaughan (ex-Lucky Spencer) had a sweet reunion with his former costar Natalia Livingston, who played the beloved Quartermaine.

“Quick trip to Atlanta and spoiled with a home cooked meal with Georgia’s finest family! Grateful for good food, great laughs, some story time and talent shows 😂🍑❤️ @natalia.livingston #gh #memories #btg,” Vaughan captioned a series of Instagram photos featuring Livingston and her family.

Livingston sweetly responded to his post in the comments, “Aw!!! You made our day, @thegreg_vaughan! Coco and Hux’s writing on their little boards about you says it all – ‘Mr. Greg is the best! Loving, caring, kind, silly, helpful.’ 🥰 This is your home! We love you and can’t wait to see you again soon!”

Livingston took over the role of Emily from Amber Tamblyn in 2003. That same year, Vaughan stepped in as the new Lucky Spencer. Livingston and Vaughan worked closely together with Rebecca Herbst (Liz Webber) and the late Tyler Christopher (Nikolas Cassadine) in the 2000s.

They both left the show in 2009. Emily was killed by the Text Message Killer at the Black & White Ball. Vaughan was recast with Lucky’s original actor, Jonathan Jackson.

The actress has been married to Matt Aldag since 2016. They have a son and a daughter. Earlier this year, Livingston launched her new Etsy shop, Bunny Bow Prints.

Vaughan returned to Days of Our Lives as Eric Brady in May 2025 honor his onscreen dad, Drake Hogestyn, who died in 2024. His role on Beyond the Gates is being kept under wraps for the time being. In the midst of his busy work schedule, Vaughan also went public with girlfriend Shanna Moakler in March 2025.

