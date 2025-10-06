Greg Vaughan Joins ‘Beyond the Gates’: Who Is He Playing?

Beyond the Gates is giving a warm welcome to Greg Vaughan. The soap veteran has joined the cast of the hit CBS sudser. Fans spotted the Days of Our Lives alum in a set video posted by Beyond the Gates star Trisha Mann-Grant to celebrate costar Clifton Davis‘ 80th birthday on October 3. In the video below, you can see Vaughan in the background.

Vaughan’s mystery role is currently under wraps. The soap’s creator, Michele Val Jean, previously hinted to TV Insider that a notable soap actor would be headed to BTG’s fictional Maryland community. “There’s going to be another surprise down the road that soap fans will like,” she said.

She also teased in July that a “hot male” would be joining the show in a new role, likely referring to Vaughan. “I can’t say who just yet, but I will say longtime soap fans all know and love him!” she told Deadline.

The Queen Sugar alum will be pulling double duty this fall. Vaughan is set to return to Days of Our Lives as Eric Brady to celebrate the soap’s 60th anniversary. He previously stepped back into Salem earlier this year to honor his late TV dad, Drake Hogestyn.

Beyond the Gates made a splash when it debuted in February 2025. It was the first new daytime soap to premiere on a major broadcast network since Passions in 1999. In May, the show was renewed for a second season.

Val Jean told TV Insider that Season 2 would be full of surprises. “We just want to keep it moving, keep it interesting, keep it flowing, surprising the audience,” she said. “One of the things that I really wanted to do with the show was not have it look, sound, or be like other shows; I wanted to be its own little experiment and go against the audience expectation. I see a lot of speculation online about where we’re going, and it makes me smile, because a lot of the time that’s not where we’re going.”

Who do you think Vaughan is playing on Beyond the Gates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

