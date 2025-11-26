If you’ve been dying for a new crime drama to get the blood pumping? You’re in luck. Courtney A. Kemp, creator of the Starz Power Universe, is about to bring his talents to Nemesis for Netflix.

Co-created with Tani Marole and starring Matthew Law and Y’lan Noel, the crime thriller is the first series in a new creative partnership between Kemp and the streaming service. “Tani and I are excited to bring a hard-hitting psychological crime drama to Netflix, specific in location but broad in universal themes of right and wrong, love and loss, and loyalty vs. self-preservation,” Kemp said.

If Nemesis is anything like Kemp’s previous work with Power, we can expect lots of action and complicated character dynamics. Here is a rundown of what to expect from the upcoming series, including plot, casting, and premiere date.

When does Nemesis premiere?

The show began filming earlier this year in Los Angeles, so hopefully Nemesis will be available on Netflix sometime in 2026.

What is Nemesis about?

According to Kemp, Nemesis explores juxtaposing themes of right and wrong, love and loss, loyalty and self-preservation. When a talented criminal opposes an equally talented police detective, the face-off of the century begins. The dynamic between the two keeps the stakes high around every corner, with life and death hanging in the balance.

“Viewers are in for a ride with Nemesis, Courtney and Tani’s bold take on the crime drama genre,” added Nne Ebong, vice president of studio scripted series at Netflix. “Courtney’s shows have proven to dominate [the] culture and conversation, and it’s exciting to have this be the first project from our creative partnership.”

Who is in the Nemesis cast?

A long list of actors have already been confirmed to star in the ensemble, including Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles, Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder, Tre Hale as Darren “Stro” Stroman, and Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo

The series also stars Jonnie “Dumbfoundead” Park as Chris Choi, Ariana Guerra as Yvette Cruz, Gabrielle Denni as Candace Stiles, Michael Potts as James Sealey, Cedric Joe as Noah Stiles, and Quincy Isaiah as Gideon “Deon” Davis.

Who is behind Nemesis?

Nemesis is created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole, with the first two episodes of the series will be directed by filmmaker Mario Van Peebles; he’ll also serve as an executive producer. Chris Selak and Philipp Barnett will also executive produce.

Is there a Nemesis trailer?

No trailer has yet been released for Nemesis, but please check back here for updates.

Nemesis, Series premiere TBA, 2026, Netflix