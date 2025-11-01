What To Know The Beast in Me is a Netflix thriller about an author investigating her enigmatic neighbor, a suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

Starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, the series is billed as a limited series with no official renewal for Season 2.

All eight episodes of the first season will be released on Netflix on November 13.

Something tells us we’re going to want to see more from Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys‘ cat-and-mouse game in the new Netflix thriller, The Beast in Me, after the first season, which premieres in November.

Danes’ Aggie is an author who begins looking into Rhys’ Nile for her next book — he’s been accused of being behind his wife’s disappearance. Both are “the best at what they do,” showrunner and executive producer Howard Gordon previously told TV Insider. “They recognize in each other a kind of excellence, and it’s a kind of excellence that is a lonely excellence, really. …They’re both clever. They’re both alone. And the fact that they find each other in this improbable situation, I think, is what really gives it an extra dimension — aside from the sort of plot machinations and the cat and mouse of it all.” Doesn’t that sound like something you’d like to see across multiple seasons?

But will there be a Beast in Me Season 2? Read on for everything we know.

Is The Beast in Me renewed for Season 2?

No. The Beast in Me is billed as a limited series, which would suggest it won’t be back for a second season. However, other shows have been billed as such — including Untamed, also on Netflix — and returned for more.

When TV Insider asked Gordon about the possibility of another season, he told us, “The short answer is I would say, sure. … I think there probably is a story there.”

When is The Beast in Me premiere date?

All eight episodes of The Beast in Me Season 1 will be available to stream on Thursday, November 13, on Netflix.

Who’s in The Beast in Me cast?

In addition to Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, the series stars Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales. Guest stars include Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deirdre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery.

Howard Gordon is showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Gabe Rotter is creator, writer, and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Danes; Antonio Campos (who is also the director); Daniel Pearle; Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger for Conaco; Caroline Baron; and Jodie Foster. The series is written by Gabe Rotter (101 and 102), Erika Sheffer (103), C.A. Johnson (104), Daniel Pearle (101, 105, 108), Ali Liebegott (106), Mike Skerrett (107), and Howard Gordon (108).

What is The Beast in Me about?

According to Netflix, “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

The Beast in Me, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 13, Netflix