Will Cynthia Erivo Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Illness?

What To Know Cynthia Erivo is scheduled to open the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a special performance.

Despite recently losing her voice during the Wicked: For Good press tour, Erivo confirmed on Today that she is recovering and still plans to perform at the parade.

The parade will feature a star-studded lineup of performers and special guests, with the broadcast airing live on NBC on Thursday, November 27.

Cynthia Erivo is scheduled to bring some magic to the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Erivo will open this year’s annual parade with a “show-stopping opening number.” Though it’s unknown what song(s) she will perform, the actress will likely belt a number from Wicked, as the musical’s sequel film, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters ahead of the holiday.

However, Erivo recently lost her voice while wrapping up the Wicked: For Good press tour. She notably went on vocal rest at the film’s New York City premiere on Monday, November 17, while her costar Ariana Grande spoke on her behalf during the few red carpet interviews they did as a duo. “I’m not letting her speak,” Grande told E! News‘ Justin Sylvester at the premiere. “She has to rest her voice.”

As for whether or not her lost voice will affect her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, Erivo gave a positive update while chatting with Savannah Guthrie on the Thursday, November 20, episode of Today.

“I’m so excited to be back again to open it, to sort of start the proceedings. I’m very proud of that. It’s cool,” Erivo shared, confirming that she is still slated to perform. Guthrie followed up on her comment by telling Erivo to “rest that beautiful voice.”

Earlier in her Today interview, Erivo told Guthrie that she was feeling “OK,” adding, “[My voice is] kind of on. It’s still there. It’s finding its way back.”

Erivo later appeared on Thursday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, during which she explained why losing her voice feels profound as her Wicked journey comes to an end. “I was talking to Jonathan [Bailey], and he was saying to me that we’ve done all of this, we’ve made this movie, I’ve sung my heart out, I’ve spoken about it, and now, at the end of it, there’s nothing left to give,” she told Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Olivia Munn. “I’ve given as much as I possibly can, and I’m really happy to have done that.”

Shortly after Erivo’s Today interviews, Grande revealed via her Instagram Story that she had tested positive for Covid following her Tuesday, November 18, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is unknown whether Grande’s diagnosis will affect Erivo’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.

Erivo is among many stars set to perform at next week’s parade, including Lainey Wilson, Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor.

The broadcast — hosted by Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb — will also feature special appearances from Nikki DeLoach, Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, Jack Wallace, and Sean Evans. The singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters‘ HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — will perform in front of the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, along with the Broadway companies of Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime, and the Radio City Rockettes.

The 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, November 27, 8:30a/7:30c, NBC

Wicked: For Good, In Theaters, Friday, November 21