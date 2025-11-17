‘The Price Is Right’: College Student Has ‘No Regrets’ After Walking Away Early From Game

What To Know College student Andrew Mangalinden won $4,000 on The Price Is Right by playing it safe and choosing to walk away early during the “It’s In The Bag” game.

Although he correctly matched all the grocery item prices and could have won more, Mangalinden said he had “no regrets” about his decision to stop and take the money.

He did not advance to the Showcase after spinning .75 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, as another contestant spun .90.

The Price is Right contestant said he had “no regrets” after walking away early from the game. The college student could have won $16,000, but decided to play it safe.

Andrew Mangalinden, from Anaheim, California, bid $853 on a laptop computer, which was $2 over his opponent’s bid. The actual price was $959, so Mangalinden won the bid. He is a chemical engineering major in college and just got his first internship.

Mangalinden played a game called “It’s In The Bag.” The way the game works is that there are six grocery items. The game show contestant has to match up items to the correct prices, leaving one behind. If they are right, they win the money listed under the item. The Price Is Right player can stop at any time and take the money they’ve already won, or they can keep going until the end.

For $20.99, Mangalinden picked the Cetaphil moisturizer. He went with the Sloppy Joe Sauce for $1.89. The contestant thought the ice cream sandwiches were $7.99. For $3.79, he picked the plaintain chips. He had to choose between ravioli and garlic paste for $6.99. Mangalinden chose the spinach and ricotta ravioli.

He won $1,000 for the moisturizer when he was correct. Mangalinden also won $2,000 on the sauce. The contestant also got the price of the ice cream sandwiches right for $4,000.

“$4,000 is a lot of money for a college student, am I right?” host Drew Carey asked.

“Oh yeah. That’s a lot of money,” Mangalinden replied.

The contestant decided not to go for the $8,000 and stopped. “I need that money,” he said. If he had continued further and been successful he could have walked away with $16,000.

Carey revealed the prices of the last two items, and Mangalinden was correct. He threw his hands up to the crowd and had a shocked expression on his face. “No regrets. I love it,” he clapped.

Mangalinden spun a .75 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, but someone else beat him out with .90, so he didn’t advance to the Showcase.