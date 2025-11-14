What To Know High Potential Season 2 is performing even better than Season 1 with viewership ratings.

A new report reveals a 300 percent ratings increase for the Season 2 premiere.

Find out how ABC’s hit drama is bigger than ever.

High Potential Season 2 may not return until January 2026, but the ratings continue to rise for this fan-favorite ABC drama, as revealed in new reports.

The series, which follows LAPD consultant, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), has become an instant TV classic as she uses her high IQ to help the police solve mysteries. And while viewers anxiously await the midseason premiere, new stats from Nielsen, shared by Deadline, reveal High Potential‘s second season is an even bigger success than its first.

The show’s Season 2 premiere episode, which originally aired on September 16 of this year, has grown in viewership to 17.23 million with multiplatform viewers after 35 days across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and other platforms, per Nielsen via Deadline. Those numbers reveal a 17 percent increase over last year’s series premiere of the show, which pulled in 14.71 million viewers over 35 days.

The numbers are also an 11 percent increase over the Season 1 average audience of 15.52 million viewers. And comparing the Season 2 premiere’s latest numbers with its same-day audience from September 16, it’s a three-hundred percent increase over the 4.34 million who tuned in then.

When adding in two extra linear broadcasts of the High Potential Season 2 premiere, the episode viewership total ultimately reaches around 21.48 million viewers over the course of 35 days post-premiere.

These numbers aren’t too shocking, though, as High Potential‘s popularity seems to build with each passing episode. On average, the show is bringing in roughly 12.38 million viewers per episode after seven days in Season 2. That’s an increase of 19 percent over Season 1, which averaged 10.38 million viewers with that same seven-day window.

Despite having a strong lead-in with Dancing With the Stars airing right before High Potential on Tuesdays, a big bulk of the show’s audience comes from other sources, outside of the ABC broadcast. On those platforms, High Potential‘s second season is performing 25 percent higher than last fall in the seven-day period, with roughly 7.59 million viewers tuning in each episode.

Stay tuned to see how the show continues to perform in its second season when it returns in the new year

High Potential, Midseason 2 premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC