What To Know The November 16 episode of The Road featured the group two hitting the stage in Oklahoma City.

The five artists each performed an original song and a cover song before being rated by the audience.

At the end of the night, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban chose one contestant to eliminate from the bottom two.

The second group of the Top 9 artists hit the stage in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on the Sunday, November 16, episode of The Road. This week, five singers performed a cover song and an original song while opening up for Keith Urban, with his audiences rating the performances on their phones afterwards.

At the end of the night, Urban and Blake Shelton revealed the top-rated performer, and then they decided who would be going home out of the bottom two. One singer took a big risk by singing a powerful cover song, but it ended up coming back to haunt her.

Channing Wilson

After being in the Top 3 in Week 1 and finishing at the top of his group in Week 2, Channing Wilson knew he had to keep the momentum going. He performed “The Weatherman” as his cover, and Urban noted, “He’s so relatable. As soon as he starts talking, I like him immediately.”

For his original song, he sang “Gettin’ Out of My Mind,” which he described as a “honkey tonk and boot-stompin’ kind of song.” Urban said it was a “great choice” and that Channing “played to the room perfectly. Shelton added, “I want him to keep going!”

Shelton also noted that this show could finally be Channing’s big break, at which point, Urban pointed out, “If Jelly Roll can win Best New Artist at 39…”

Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones’ confidence was at an all-time low after her last performance in Dallas, Texas. This week, she was still fighting the illness that’s been plaguing her throughout the competition.

Still, she came to the stage with a powerhouse vocal cover, singing Martina McBride‘s “Broken Wing.” Her original song was called “Whose Tequila Are You Drinkin’?” Shelton said, “I thought she did good. My only critique would be that she followed Channing, and that’s a tough task.”

Briana Adams

Briana Adams’ cover song choice of “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton was “concerning” for tour manager Gretchen Wilson, who admitted that she wasn’t sure it was a risk that would pay off.

However, Urban said he “liked” the performance, although he later noted, “I wouldn’t choose it as my cover in a rowdy bar.” Shelton admitted, “I sit here a million times and say, ‘Why don’t they do a song that everybody knows,’ and of course everybody knows ‘I Will Always Love You,’ but just … something about that felt like … she overshot it a little.”

Briana’s original song was called “Belle of the Beer Bash,” which had the crowd holding their drinks up in the air. “She was pretty good,” Urban said. “I don’t know what she could’ve done differently.”

Adam Sanders

Adam Sanders sang “Heads Carolina, Tails California” for his cover, which Urban said was a “good choice.” Wilson pointed out that Adam has “a lot of confidence, as far as stage presence, vocal ability, song writing ability,” but added that he’s “only showing us one kind of side” with his performances.

He changed it up a bit with his cover, singing a power ballad called “Burning Roses” instead of a more up-tempo song. “That was a good combination,” Urban confirmed. “His voice was suited to the original. That’s his spot right there. The cover didn’t suit him vocally, but it was a good choice. The crowd loved it. He can work a crowd.”

Shelton agreed, adding, “That guy … he should be a politician.”

Britnee Kellogg

Closing out the show was Britnee Kellogg, who began her set with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“Britnee’s one of those vocalists where you don’t realize how powerful she can really be because she’s sort of soft spoken, then all of a sudden she hits these notes when she gets up there that are really incredible,” Shelton raved.

Britnee’s original was a personal tune called “She’s Come a Long Way,” and Urban said, “Britnee did great. That’s a really hard cover, and then her original connected to that audience.”

Who went home on The Road Episode 5?

After the show, Urban revealed that Channing once again received the highest rating of the night. Unfortunately, Billie Jo and Briana were in the bottom two. The guys ultimately decided to eliminated Briana.

“You both sounded really incredible,” Shelton confirmed. “For us, we feel like from the connection that was had here tonight on stage, Billie Jo was the one we’re going to move forward to next week.”

Briana admitted that she “figured as much” and acknowledged that her cover song choice was a “gamble.” Although she got emotional, she added, “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I got to come here and be unapologetically myself.”

Adam, Channing, Billie Jo, and Britnee will be joining Cassidy Daniels, Jenny Tolman, and Cody Hibbard in the next city: Tulsa, Oklahoma!

