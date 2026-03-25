‘Live’: Howie Mandel Has Awkward On-Air Interaction With Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

What To Know Comments about Howie Mandel’s age led to an awkward exchange on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared taken off guard when Mandel rebuked their compliments about looking good at the age of 70.

Fans reacted to the moment via social media, with many praising Mandel’s handling of the moment.

Howie Mandel‘s recent interview on Live With Kelly and Mark got off to an awkward start.

The TV personality sat down with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the show’s Monday, March 23, episode. At the top of the conversation, Consuelos congratulated Mandel on turning 70 back in November 2025. Referring to Mandel’s age, Ripa stated, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

In response to Ripa’s comment, Mandel retorted, “What do you mean it doesn’t make any sense?” Consuelos insisted that Mandel looked “great” for his age, but Mandel interpreted the pair’s remarks differently.

“I look great? That doesn’t mean anything to me. No, no, no, no. I don’t like that, because that’s a caveat,” he stated, after which Ripa and Consuelos appeared taken off guard. Ripa argued, “We’re not saying you look great for 70. You look great. We’re saying you look great, and I don’t believe you’re 70.”

Mandel said their comments were like someone “saying you’re smart for a stupid person,” adding, “[It’s like] ‘Oh, you look smart. You seem smart.’ I don’t look good.”

Consuelos shut down Mandel’s comments about himself, stating, “No, you do look good.” Mandel thanked him before recalling how he looked in a mirror backstage before walking out onto the set for his interview.

“Did you get lost in it?” Consuelos asked, to which Mandel jokingly replied, “Oh, my god. Honestly, now, I’ll be serious for a minute. I’m gorgeous.” Ripa added, “You’re a thing of beauty.”

Though the conversation seemed to get off to a tense start, a source claimed to Entertainment Weekly that the trio’s comments were nothing but “casual banter.”

Fans reacted to the on-air moment in the comments of a clip from the interview shared on Live‘s official Instagram page. “Not only about looking good it’s the energy that comes with it. 😍,” one user wrote. Another added, “Bravo Howie! True dat!”

Someone else shared, “Ha! He does look good…for 70!!!!” A different person posted, “Good for you Howie!! Love how you handled this!! 👏.”

During the episode, Consuelos followed up the age discussion by asking Mandel about his workout routine. “Your friend Jerry O’Connell has gotten me into the most ridiculous workout I’ve ever done in my life,” he quipped. “I swim, but this is what I do. He bought me these swimming cables. I have these cables, which I tie on to my ankles and then attach them to whatever is at the side of the pool. And then, he gave me these, like, frying pan paddles, and I swim for an hour and go nowhere.”

Mandel said he’s gotten “so lost” in the workout that he takes the equipment with him when he travels. He went on to joke that his unique workout method has scared kids in hotel pools.

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