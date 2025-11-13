‘Jeopardy!’: Former Contestants Share When They Get Their Payouts

What To Know Jeopardy! contestants typically receive their winnings via check about two months after their last episode airs.

Have you ever wondered if Jeopardy! contestants get paid right away, or if they have to wait, especially the ones who go on long streaks. Former contestants shared when they got their payouts after their episode(s).

“Payout. I’d be willing to bet this has been asked before, so apologies, but I’ve always been interested in how game shows pay out. So, to the winners, what was the process? Did they cut you a check right there? If you won multiple games, did you receive one for each win, or did they wait for your streak to end?” a Reddit user asked.

Jake DeArruda, who appeared on Jeopardy! at the end of January 2023, told fans when he got his payment. The game show contestant accumulated a total of $70,661 over four games. DeArruda competed in that year’s Tournament of Champions but lost to Yogesh Raut and Nick Cashone.

“Almost three years ago now, but I got my check for the regular season almost exactly 2 months after my last game aired. It was the full total minus ~8% California state tax. Can’t remember when exactly the ToC check came in, but it was probably 4-6 weeks after,” he wrote.

Charles Yu, who appeared in one episode on October 30, 2017, walked away with $2,000 after taking second place. He said, “A couple of months after your episode(s), they send you a check with taxes deducted. You also have the option of them handing you a bag full of cash with a huge dollar sign on it, but most people take the check just for convenience.”

“For normal winners, you get one check. I’ve read that they paid Ken [Jennings] in the middle of his run because he won enough times, but I don’t know if anyone else got to that point,” he went on.

Jennings’ run spanned over two seasons, so he got one check before the new season began and then another after his run ended. “You’re right! I got two checks because I spanned between seasons,” Jonathan Hugendubler said, who ended his run on the first episode of Season 42.

