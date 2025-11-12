‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Complain They Don’t Like Celebrity Video Questions

What To Know Jeopardy! has recently featured celebrity video clues in some episodes, often as a way to promote upcoming releases or tie into themed categories.

What is… stick to the host? Jeopardy! fans have debated whether or not the celebrity video questions are necessary on the game show.

It doesn’t happen every episode, but typically once a week, Jeopardy! has a category where a celebrity, or a few celebrities, present a clue in video format. They are usually promoting an upcoming release.

One of the most recent categories, “Historic Days of Our Lives,” had the cast of Days of Our Lives presenting clues about history that tied into the soap opera. The game show even had Sesame Street characters giving clues on President Grover Cleveland. Other recent celebrities that have appeared on Jeopardy! include director Aaron Sorkin, the cast of Wicked, and chef Gordon Ramsay.

“Random Survey Question: Do you like or not like it when there is a category in which they cut to a video of a celebrity reading the answers? I personally am not a fan, as it’s just a tiny time suck cutting to the video. Just let Ken [Jennings] read the answers and keep the game rolling smoothly,” a fan in Jeopardy Fan Group asked.

Fans complained about the category on Facebook. “Do not like it one bit. Last night, when they had Grover giving the clues, I could barely understand what he was saying. I agree, just let Ken read the questions,” one fan said.

“That was a tough one to watch,” replied a fan.

“I don’t like any of the video clues. I can understand the question SO much better if I can see it visually. And the celebrity ones are usually just some sort of thinly veiled ad anyway, so I’m definitely not in favor of them,” a Facebook user said.

“Not a fan. Not necessary. It doesn’t add anything to the show,” added a fourth.

“I like when Ken just reads the answers,” said another.

“Hate it. Just an advertisement anyway,” a fan wrote.

“Agree, the celebrity seems to read so slowly. Seldom find it adds to game,” commented a fan.

“I hate that. Takes too much time,” another wrote.

“No, it’s annoying. The Grover one was ridiculous,” one last critic said.

On the other side of things, some fans don’t mind it. “I love those! Grover from Sesame Street, giving clues about Grover Cleveland, was inspired. My favorite was when the actors from Y&R gave clues in character. You could tell they were having fun,” commented another.

“If done right, it makes the clues fun and breaks up the boredom,” replied another.

“I like it! It is an interesting variation. I did like Grover giving the clues. He is a favorite in our family,” said a third.

“I like it! Mixes things up a bit,” said one last fan.

What do you think of the celebrity video clues?