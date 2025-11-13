‘FBI’ Sneak Peek: Isobel’s Shocked by Stepdaughter’s Reaction to Important News (VIDEO)

What To Know In an exclusive sneak peek of the November 17 episode of FBI, Isobel’s new role as a stepmother creates tension with her stepdaughter Rowan.

Rowan expresses discomfort with Isobel adopting her sisters.

Also in this episode, the FBI team investigates a deadly clinic robbery linked to drug trafficking.

Last season, FBI shocked us by revealing that Isobel (Alana De La Garza) got married without telling anyone, and not only that, but she’s also now a stepmother since her husband Phillip (Tom Cavanagh) has kids. And that’s the source of some conflict for the special agent in charge in the Monday, November 17, episode, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

Isobel meets Rowan (Alexandra Avezova) for coffee and uses the opportunity to invite her over for brunch with the family since her father misses her. Yes, she’s a freshman in college, which means that she’s supposed to be busy, but apparently that’s not why she hasn’t been around. “Yeah, look, I’ve kind of been avoiding you guys, ever since Dad told me that he asked you to legally adopt Amelia and Paige,” Rowan admits.

Isobel guesses she doesn’t love the idea, and Rowan explains, “I have no issue with you, Isobel, I’m glad my dad is happy or whatever, but you’re his wife, not our mom.” Isobel assure her she knows that and isn’t trying to replace Rowan’s mother. However, she continues, “That being said, your father asked me to adopt your sisters, so that god forbid something happened to him, you girls were safe.”

Rowan still isn’t a fan of the idea. Watch the full sneak peek above for more between the two.

Following the marriage reveal last season, De La Garza told TV Insider, “I think Phillip is her calm. You know that feeling, if you’re lucky enough, your marriage and family are your home. Your partner is your best friend and biggest support. That feeling of being at peace, safe, and loved. I think Isobel needs that perhaps more than anything. The pressure she has is enormous. And having that stability, especially for her, would be incredibly comforting.”

In this next episode, aptly titled “Parental,” in addition to Isobel and her stepdaughter being at odds, when a robbery at a community clinic turns deadly, the team investigates a drug trafficking crew and soon uncovers that the clinic’s doctor may be more involved than they initially thought.

What do you think of this look at Isobel as a stepmother and Rowan? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS