‘General Hospital’ Star Carolyn Hennesy Shares Update After 2nd Leg Surgery

What To Know Carolyn Hennesy is recovering after successfully undergoing a second leg surgery following a break in October.

The actress has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and shared updates on social media, maintaining her sense of humor during recovery.

Hennesy, a longtime General Hospital cast member with over 400 episodes and two Daytime Emmy nominations, postponed a performance due to her injury but remains optimistic about returning to work.

General Hospital actress Carolyn Hennesy is on the mend after undergoing her second surgery of the month and has thanked fans for their continued love and support.

The soap star, who portrays Diane Miller on the long-running ABC daytime drama, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 12) to share an update on her recovery.

“Second surgery was a success! Thank you for all the love and support!” Hennesy wrote over a photo of her bandaged leg in a hospital bed. “Finally able to go home with my animals.”

She also showed that she still has her sense of humor, writing, “Please send book, TV, movie recommendations or… diamonds as I convalesce.”

The surgery comes after the 63-year-old actress broke her leg back in October. At the time, she revealed the news on X, noting that she had to cancel an upcoming performance due to the injury.

“Hello all, due to unforeseen circumstances, like a broken leg, my performance at Vibrato on November 5 has been postponed,” Hennesy posted. “We’ll get ‘er done, just not on the 5th.”

She underwent her first surgery last week, writing on her Instagram Stories, “First surgery went well and the second surgery is scheduled for Thursday. All thoughts and prayers are welcome. ❤️”

Hennesy joined General Hospital back in 2006 and has appeared in over 400 episodes. She has earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Supporting Actress category for her performance as Diane Miller. In addition to General Hospital, Hennesy has also starred in the likes of Cougar Town, Jessie, True Blood, Revenge, and, most recently, episodes of The Rookie and Electric Bloom.

Earlier this week, Hennesy took to X to share another update with her followers. “Hey all…been under the radar since the fall,” she said. “Just took a moment from PT to read the outpouring of well wishes from y’all. So wonderful; thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve said it for 20 years, GH fans are the best; mine are the BEST of the best. LOVE TO ALL!”

“Hope you’re recovering well from your second surgery. We need saucy Diane back! GH isn’t the same without you!” wrote one fan.

“Feel better soon. Miss you on GH,” said another.

“I hope you’re feeling stronger every day!” added another.

Another wrote, “Love Diane to pieces and miss her when she is not on. However, Carolyn Hennesey is the REAL DEAL! Love you in everything you do! Heal well and then come back and blow us away!”

“We miss you! Keep working hard with your PT and you will be back yourself in no time. We need you back at GH soon!!” said one user.