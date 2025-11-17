What To Know General Hospital star Tyler Christopher, who originated the role of Nikolas Cassadine, died in 2023 at the age of 50.

His GH costars, Genie Francis and Maurice Benard, opened up about losing Christopher on the latest episode of Benard’s State of Mind podcast.

In a rare interview, Francis called Christopher, who played her onscreen son, a “beautiful angel.”

The General Hospital cast is a family unit. Over the years, the long-running soap has lost some of its most beloved stars — Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine), Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer), and Tyler Christopher (Nikolas Cassadine), to name a few.

During his candid discussion with costar Genie Francis on his State of Mind podcast, Maurice Benard opened up about his last conversation with Christopher before his untimely death in 2023. Christopher played Nikolas, Francis’ onscreen son, for over a decade. He died at the age of 50 on October 31, 2023, of positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication.

“Tyler, I wasn’t close to him until the last year or two of his life,” Benard said. “This is a guy who won an Emmy, and two years later, he was homeless.” The actor remembered Christopher’s struggles, including points where “he was drinking a gallon and a half of vodka a day.” In what would be the last time Benard would see Christopher alive, the costars shared a poignant moment that Benard will never forget.

“I kissed him on the cheek. I don’t do that, but something told me,” Benard told Francis. “I said, ‘I’ll see you later.’ He said, ‘I love you.’ And I started crying. I knew that was it, and it was.”

Francis called her onscreen son a “beautiful angel.” She added, “So beautiful and so vulnerable. He was not equipped to live in this world… so pure, he couldn’t live in this dirty place.”

Christopher won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his performance as Nikolas. He appeared on Benard’s State of Mind podcast in 2022 and spoke candidly about his alcohol addiction and depression.

A year later, Benard was the one to confirm Christopher’s death. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard wrote on Instagram. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

