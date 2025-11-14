What To Know Bridgerton‘s stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, and showrunner Jess Brownell have teased that Season 4 will include a “kite scene.”

While fans gear up for the latest chapter, a mystery surrounds this kite scene, which isn’t featured in the book An Offer From a Gentleman.

What is the kite scene? We dig into what has been said about the moment as Season 4 of Bridgerton approaches.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season is on the way, and while we already know it will center around the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), there’s one thing we aren’t as sure of, and that’s the “kite scene,” showrunner Jess Brownell teased in February 2025 during the show’s Season of Love live stream event.

During the Q&A portion of the event with Thompson, Ha, and Brownell, the stars were asked about their first day filming together, and as Brownell attempted to recall the scene, she asked the actors, “Can I ask — this isn’t a spoiler — was it kite?”

“I couldn’t possibly say, Jess, ” Thompson responded, worried about revealing too much.

“It’s not something from the book,” Brownell confirmed, “so I think you could say the word. Was that the first scene you shot?”

“Yeah, yeah, it is the first,” Thompson finally answered, to which Ha added, “Kite scene.”

“But yeah, I think it’s always nice for the first day, ’cause it’s like… Well, the whole point of it is having an adventure, right? It’s really nice to feel like you’re on the first day of an adventure,” Thompson added.

So, what is this all-mysterious kite scene they refer to? When it comes to big Benophie moments book fans are looking forward to, the kite scene is not among them, as Brownell explained, it’s not from Julia Quinn’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, which chronicles Benedict and Sophie’s romance.

Clearly, the context of the conversation above implies this kite scene is a moment between Benedict and Sophie, but where it will pop up in the show remains uncertain. However, we imagine an instant classic is soon to join fan-favorite Bridgerton moments. And this aforementioned kite scene is only one of the buzzy moments, as Ha previously revealed to Swooon, the lake scene plucked from Quinn’s pages is something fans can anticipate.

When asked about what book moment she was excited to see onscreen, Ha shared, “I don’t know if it is [a spoiler], but I’m going to say the lake scene.” Additionally, the highly teased masquerade ball is also certain to excite, as it plays a major role in the book. How these moments will be adapted for the screen remains to be seen, though, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any signs of this mystery kite scene in particular, heading into Season 4.

Stay tuned for official updates in the months ahead, and let us know your predictions for the scene in the comments section below.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, 2026

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 2026