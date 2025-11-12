What To Know Oliver James, known for starring in What a Girl Wants and Raise Your Voice, retired from acting.

He now works as a psychotherapist in Guildford, England, holding an MA in mindfulness-based psychotherapy.

James maintains a low public profile, sharing psychotherapy content on Instagram.

In the early 2000s, the world was Oliver James’ oyster. The actor got his start with television roles in School’s Out and The Afternoon Play in his native England, then became a breakout star in the United States when he starred alongside Amanda Bynes in 2003’s What a Girl Wants. The following year, he and Hilary Duff costarred in Raise Your Voice.

But despite working with two of the biggest teen stars of the early aughts in back-to-back roles, James’ career never took off from there. His 2006 series The Innocence Project was pulled midway through its first season, and he hasn’t had an acting gig since 2012.

So, what happened to James, and what is he doing now? Scroll down for everything we know.

What is Oliver James doing now?

James has officially retired from acting and is now working as a psychotherapist in Guildford, England. Per his Instagram, he is a “core process psychotherapist” who offers “awareness-based therapy” and “compassion-centered healing.”

On his website, James reveals that he has an MA in mindfulness-based core process psychotherapy. He is an accredited member of the UK Council for Psychotherapy and the Association of Core Process Psychotherapists.