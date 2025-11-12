What To Know Real-life siblings Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten played Ray Romano’s kids on Everybody Loves Raymond.

The cast reunited for a 30th anniversary reunion special, airing on November 24.

The Sweeten siblings mostly retreated from life in the spotlight after Everybody Loves Raymond ended in 2005.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

The cast of Everybody Loves Raymond is reuniting for a 30th anniversary special, putting the Sweeten siblings back in the spotlight 20 years after the show’s November 2005 series finale. On the show, Ray Barone (Ray Romano) and Debra Barone’s (Patricia Heaton) three children (Ally, Michael, and Geoffrey) were played by real-life siblings Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten, and Sawyer Sweeten, respectively.

When Everybody Loves Raymond first premiered in September 1996, Madylin was just five years old, while twins Sullivan and Sawyer were 16 months old. They grew up on the set of the sitcom, but where are they now? Scroll down for updates on their lives today.

Madylin Sweeten

After Everybody Loves Raymond ended, Madylin seemingly took a bit of a break from acting. Between 2005 and 2013, her only role was in 2008’s Eagle Eye. She then returned to the profession and appeared to be acting pretty steadily between 2013 and 2019, which is when she had her last role in an episode of Lucifer.

Some of Madylin’s credits over the years include Grey’s Anatomy, New Year’s Eve, and Sam and Me. She was also part of a sketch comedy show called TMI Hollywood from 2013 to 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madylin Sweeten (@bettyboopgurl)

Since 2014, she’s been in a relationship with Sean Durrie. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a son, River, in April 2025. Sean and River visited Madylin on the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion set and posed with Romano and other cast members while there.

Today, in addition to starting her family, Madylin is part of a nonprofit arts organization in Los Angeles called LACAE. The organization “honors the rigor of tradition while re-imagining training for today’s artists,” per its website. She’s also a designer for The Joneses LA, a furniture shop in California.

Sullivan Sweeten

Sullivan Sweeten has opted to stay out of the spotlight since his days as a child star on Everybody Loves Raymond. He appeared in a movie short called Casting in 2017, but has no other post-Everybody Loves Raymond credits to his name, per IMDb.

Sawyer Sweeten

Sawyer Sweeten died by suicide on April 23, 2015. He was 19 years old at the time. Like his twin brother, he had retreated from public life prior to his death.

“Sawyer was more than just a brother,” Madylin told People after her younger brother’s death. “He was a strong and selfless friend. When confiding in one another, Sawyer always had the kindest words of encouragement. He will live on in my head and those shared moments forever.”

Madylin also created Design by Durrie as a way to honor her brother on the anniversary of his death each year. “Once a year we celebrate the life of Sawyer Sweeten,” the brand’s website says. “We invite you to join us and celebrate on 4.23. Grab a shirt and take a picture somewhere special to share with us.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, Monday, November 24, 8/7c, CBS