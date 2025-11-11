‘Wheel of Fortune’ Under Fire From Conservative Mothers’ Group

What To Know The conservative group One Million Moms criticized Wheel of Fortune for introducing a new puzzle category called “What the Fun,” claiming it insinuates profanity and is not family-friendly.

The group argues that the category targets a mature audience and undermines the show’s reputation as suitable for all ages, urging parents to boycott the program.

One Million Moms launched a petition demanding the show’s producers remove the controversial category and return to more wholesome content.

Wheel of Fortune has been blasted by a conservative mothers’ organization for a new category that they deem “not family-friendly.”

The group One Million Moms aren’t happy with a new game puzzle category Wheel of Fortune recently added called “What the Fun,” as part of the show’s “Year of Fun” Season. One Million Moms thinks that the category is “insinuating profanity” and that it sounds like “what the f**k.”

The group is known for organizing boycotts and urging activists to send emails to mainstream companies that advertise things they find offensive. They also run a website of the same name, where they voice their complaints. They titled the article, “Wheel of Fortune is No Longer Family-Friendly.”

“Unfortunately, the recently added puzzle category ‘What the Fun’ aims at a mature, modern audience with insinuated profanity, making it no longer suitable for family viewing,” they wrote.

“It is not the show it was with this implication of the f-word. This is unnecessary in any program, especially one marketed for the entire family. Parents will have to explain to their children that the primetime program they were once allowed to watch is no longer a clean show.”

“Wheel has deliberately chosen to include controversial categories instead of wholesome ones. One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate,” they continued. “Wheel producers do not care about what children hear; everyone knows kids repeat what they hear. Insinuated profanity in any show is extremely disrespectful to families.”

“Wheel should maintain its original design. Wheel needs to know that parents disapprove!”

The site included a link to a petition that had those who signed it vow not to watch the game show until the producers do something about it.

What do you think about the new category? Let us know in the comments.