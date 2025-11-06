‘CSI: Miami’ Actress’ Husband Speaks Out After ‘Butt Lady’ Killer Sentenced to 15 Years to Life

What To Know Libby Adame, known as the “Butt Lady,” was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder after administering fatal injections to actress Cindyana Santangelo.

Santangelo died from an embolism caused by silicone injections received at her home, with her family expressing grief and anger during the sentencing.

Adame had previously been convicted in a similar case resulting in another woman’s death.

Libby Adame, known as the “Butt Lady,” was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday (November 5) for her role in the death of CSI: Miami actress Cindyana Santangelo.

As reported back in March, the 58-year-old Santangelo was admitted to the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency medical call in Malibu, California. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Reports later emerged that the actress had received cosmetic shots at her home on the day of her passing.

According to City News Service via NBC 4 Los Angeles, it was later confirmed that Santangelo died from an embolism caused by a silicone injection.

Adame, 55, appeared in court on Wednesday, where she was found guilty of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license after administering the silicone injections that led to Santangelo’s death.

Santangelo, who appeared in episodes of Married With Children and ER, was remembered in court by members of her family, including her husband, Frank Santangelo.

“I will never have my best friend, my boys won’t have their mom at their weddings. It’s insane that someone would make that choice,” an emotional Frank told the court, per the New York Post.

Santangelo’s son, Dante, added, “I don’t think someone who has no regard for human life should be let back on the street.”

Adame had previously been convicted of manslaughter and practicing medicine without a certificate in a similar case in 2024. Per Entertainment Weekly, in that case, 26-year-old Karisa Rajpaul died in 2019 after being injected at her home in Sherman Oaks, California. Adame was sentenced to four years and four months in prison but was released on time served.

The defense team for Adame argued she did not actually perform the procedure and only provided consultation advice to Santangelo. According to ABC 7, prosecutors highlighted messages sent between the accused and the victim as evidence that Adame did administer the fatal injections.