‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Has Huge Win After Royal Coronation Question

What To Know A Jeopardy! contestant had a huge win after the final question was about a royal coronation.

One contestant took a commanding lead during Double Jeopardy by correctly answering two Daily Doubles.

All three contestants correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, November 5, episode of Jeopardy!]

A Jeopardy! contestant had a huge win after the final question was about a royal coronation. Did the returning champion win their second game, or was a new champion crowned? Read on to find out.

Joseph Evans, from Beltsville, Maryland, had a one-day total of $15,529 after defeating poet Joyelle McSweeney. In his second game, he faced off against Sofia Meisburger, from Washington D.C., and Allegra Kuney, from New Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 5.

Evans, a seventh-grade history teacher, took an early lead. He had $4,800 by the first commercial break.

Kuney, a Ph.D. candidate, found the Daily Double when the show returned. She was in second place with $2,800 and wagered $2,500. In “Also an NBA Team Nickname,” the clue read, “Vociferously peddles goods, perhaps outside an arena.” “What is Hawks?” Kuney answered correctly. She took the lead with $5,300.

Kuney maintained the lead at the end of the round with $6,700. Evans had $5,200. Meisburger, a proposal writer, was in third place with $2,000.

In Double Jeopardy, Kuney took a huge lead. She found the Daily Double on clue 19. With $25,500 in her bank, Kuney wagered $2,000. In “Medspeak,” the clue was “Mainly affecting the face, the name of this inflammatory skin disorder refers to the redness & flushing that it causes.” “What is rosacea?” she answered correctly, giving her $27,500.

Kuney also found the last DD on clue 25. She wagered $2,100 out of her $27,900. In “Child’s Pose,” the clue read, “This American captured the spirit of 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walking to school while guarded by marshals.” “Who is Ansel Adams?” she answered incorrectly. The correct response was Norman Rockwell, so Kuney dropped to $25,800.

She ended the round with that amount. Evans was in second place with $9,600. Meisburger had $3,600.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “11th Century Europe.” “Within one year of its consecration, this building hosted a royal funeral & 1 or 2 coronations” was the clue. The correct response was Westminster Abbey, which all of the game show contestants wrote down.

Meisburger wagered $3,599, giving her a final total of $7,199. Evans wagered only $806, making his final total $10,406. Kuney added $800 to her tally, bringing her total to $26,600 and making her the Jeopardy! champ.