HGTV Stars Rally Around Ty Pennington After Birthday Medical Emergency

Ty Pennington is feeling the love from fans and his fellow HGTV stars after his 61st birthday didn’t go as expected.

“Welp, I made it to 61 today… and it wasn’t quite the birthday weekend we had planned. Spent several hours at the emergency vet yesterday,” the Rock the Block host shared in a Sunday, October 19, Instagram post. “Instead of birthday wishes I’m gonna be selfish for a moment and ask that you send Dory some healing thoughts and prayers. This little girl is dealing with a bad back and we’re really hoping she doesn’t need a second surgery.”

He added, “I love her more than anything, she’s my #souldog as they say 😔🙏🏼❤️🐶.” Pennington’s post featured two photos of himself holding Dory and giving her a kiss at an outdoor restaurant.

Pennington’s comments were flooded with well-wishes and birthday messages. “It says so much about you that your priority is Dory,” wrote Trading Spaces alum Vern Yip. “I’m so sorry she’s not feeling her best and our whole family is sending positivity her way for a quick recovery. Still, wishing you a very Happy Birthday and more love (especially from Dory ) than you can possibly handle! 🙏🏼❤️.”

Married to Real Estate‘s Egypt Sherrod wished Pennington a Happy Birthday, writing, “Wow 61! What a blessing to be so full of life and look 30.” Miranda Lambert, for her part, commented, “Sending birthday love and prayers.”

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs wrote, “Happy birthday, Ty! Praying for your sweet Dory! 🙏🤍.” Her husband, Dave Marrs, added in a comment of his own, “Happy birthday buddy. Prayers for Dory.”

Pennington’s former Battle on the Beach costar Taniya Nayak commented that she’s “sending lots of love” to Dory. Bargain Block‘s Shea Hicks-Whitfield posted, “Happy, happy birthday, Ty!🎉 Get well soon, Dory 💕🙏🏽.”

Last month, Pennington gave fans an update on his own health, two years after her underwent an emergency surgery for an abscess blocking his airway.

“That was so crazy. It’s one of those freak things that could happen to anybody, but it’s crazy how risky it was,” he told OK! in an interview published on September 30. “It definitely shed light on how important it is to stay healthy for others. I am definitely on top of that, and I am taking care of myself. When you have pets in your life, you’re happier and you take better care of yourself.”

Pennington noted that his health scare helped him realize “how much people love.” He added, “I was like, ‘This is great, people care!’ I am much better, and I’m around to take care of everybody else. Who would have guessed the hyperactive kid would be the one looking after everybody else? That’s the beauty of life — there are curveballs!”