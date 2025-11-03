‘Jeopardy!’ Can Pastor Christopher Tillman Qualify for Post-Season?

What To Know Pastor Christopher Tillman, returning for his third Jeopardy! game.

Tillman, from Plover, Wisconsin, had a two-day total of $25,600.

He played against W.A. Robison, from Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Joyelle McSweeney, from South Bend, Indiana.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, November 3 episode of Jeopardy!]

Did another Jeopardy! contestant qualify for the postseason? Pastor Christopher Tillman returned for his third game, this time against a poet and a teacher. If he wins his third game, there’s a good chance he will make it into the postseason.

Tillman, from Plover, Wisconsin, has a two-day total of $25,600. On November 3, he played against W.A. Robison, from Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Joyelle McSweeney, from South Bend, Indiana.

Tillman had the lead at $2,400 when he found the Daily Double. He made it a true Daily Double in “Sports That Don’t Involve Running.” The clue read, “Olympics.com describes this sport as ‘formerly the world’s major form of long-distance trade and transport.'” “What is power walking?” Tillman answered. The correct response was “What is sailing?” so he dropped down to $0.

By the end of the round, McSweeney, a poet and English professor, had the lead with $4,800. Robison, a retired educator, had $3,600. Tillman was in third place with $400.

In Double Jeopardy, Robison was in second place when he found the first DD. He had $6,800 and wagered $2,000 in “The Animal Kingdom.” The clue was “The loudest of all monkeys, this primate makes itself known in the forests of Central & South America.” He answered incorrectly with “What is a gibbon?” The correct response was the howler monkey, so Robison dropped down to $4,800, only $800 ahead of Tillman.

Tillman surpassed Robison when he found the second DD. He made it a true Daily Double with $5,200. In “Martial Arts,” the clue read, “This Korean martial art became an Olympic medal sport at the 2000 Games in Sydney.” “What is Aikido?” Tillman answered. He dropped down to $0 since the correct response was taekwondo.

Tillman couldn’t catch up to McSweeney, who had a runaway lead of $17,600. Robison had $4,800. Tillman remained in third place with $2,800.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “The Western Hemisphere.” The clue read, “Officially getting an international border in 1848, this area of land is up to 150 miles wide & has about 2,000 miles of coastline.” Only one contestant got it right, which was Baja California.

Tillman wrote “What is New Zealand?” He wagered $2,001, giving him a final total of $799. Robison’s response was, “What is the Canal Zone?” He wagered $801, giving him $3,999. McSweeney answered, “What is the Baja Peninsula?” which the game show accepted. She only wagered $100, so she ended with a total of $17,700, making her the new champion.

Tillman did not make it to the postseason. McSweeney will be back on Tuesday for game two against two new opponents.