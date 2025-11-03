‘Jeopardy!’ Can Pastor Christopher Tillman Qualify for Post-Season?
What To Know
- Pastor Christopher Tillman, returning for his third Jeopardy! game.
- Tillman, from Plover, Wisconsin, had a two-day total of $25,600.
- He played against W.A. Robison, from Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Joyelle McSweeney, from South Bend, Indiana.
[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, November 3 episode of Jeopardy!]
Did another Jeopardy! contestant qualify for the postseason? Pastor Christopher Tillman returned for his third game, this time against a poet and a teacher. If he wins his third game, there’s a good chance he will make it into the postseason.
Tillman, from Plover, Wisconsin, has a two-day total of $25,600. On November 3, he played against W.A. Robison, from Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Joyelle McSweeney, from South Bend, Indiana.
Tillman had the lead at $2,400 when he found the Daily Double. He made it a true Daily Double in “Sports That Don’t Involve Running.” The clue read, “Olympics.com describes this sport as ‘formerly the world’s major form of long-distance trade and transport.'” “What is power walking?” Tillman answered. The correct response was “What is sailing?” so he dropped down to $0.
By the end of the round, McSweeney, a poet and English professor, had the lead with $4,800. Robison, a retired educator, had $3,600. Tillman was in third place with $400.
In Double Jeopardy, Robison was in second place when he found the first DD. He had $6,800 and wagered $2,000 in “The Animal Kingdom.” The clue was “The loudest of all monkeys, this primate makes itself known in the forests of Central & South America.” He answered incorrectly with “What is a gibbon?” The correct response was the howler monkey, so Robison dropped down to $4,800, only $800 ahead of Tillman.
Tillman surpassed Robison when he found the second DD. He made it a true Daily Double with $5,200. In “Martial Arts,” the clue read, “This Korean martial art became an Olympic medal sport at the 2000 Games in Sydney.” “What is Aikido?” Tillman answered. He dropped down to $0 since the correct response was taekwondo.
Tillman couldn’t catch up to McSweeney, who had a runaway lead of $17,600. Robison had $4,800. Tillman remained in third place with $2,800.
The category for Final Jeopardy was “The Western Hemisphere.” The clue read, “Officially getting an international border in 1848, this area of land is up to 150 miles wide & has about 2,000 miles of coastline.” Only one contestant got it right, which was Baja California.
Tillman wrote “What is New Zealand?” He wagered $2,001, giving him a final total of $799. Robison’s response was, “What is the Canal Zone?” He wagered $801, giving him $3,999. McSweeney answered, “What is the Baja Peninsula?” which the game show accepted. She only wagered $100, so she ended with a total of $17,700, making her the new champion.
Tillman did not make it to the postseason. McSweeney will be back on Tuesday for game two against two new opponents.
Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock