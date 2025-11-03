‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Issues Apology After Clue Sparks Backlash

Jeopardy! has issued an apology over a clue that sparked backlash from fans. Host Ken Jennings shared a video on TikTok after he said he didn’t understand the clue.

On Friday, October 24, the game show had the category “Daddy is there really a…” The clue read, “No: A.I. Generated The TikTok Image of this pig/human eventually killed by Tim Cheese.” None of the contestants buzzed in. The correct response was “Who is John Pork?”

After reading the clue, Jennings said, “I didn’t understand any of that,” which made the contestants laugh.

John Pork is a viral internet figure who is a pig-like human hybrid. The digitally created image of the creator is a man’s body with a pig’s head. TikTok users jokingly said he had “died,” which sparked the “RIP John Pork” trend online. In 2023, there was a rumor that he was shot and killed, but he is still currently posting videos on TikTok.

After fans commented that Pork came before AI, so the clue is wrong, the game show issued an apology video. “When we played a clue recently on Jeopardy! about John Pork, I remarked that ‘I didn’t understand a word of it.’ Well, I’ve had the chance to learn quite a bit since that clue aired about the late Mr. Pork, including the fact that some viewers took exception with our description of him as AI-generated.”

“Now, even though AI is used heavily in many of his TikToks, it’s possible that wasn’t the best wording to refer to his original appearances. John, I hope you’ll forgive me and all of us at Jeopardy! for any insult we may have committed against you or your memory.”

Fans were confused that Jennings said “the late Mr. Pork,” since the creator isn’t dead.

“No way. This is how I found out John Pork died,” one user said.

“‘The late Mr pork’ is absolutely diabolical 💀,” wrote another.

“John Pork died? I didn’t even know he was sick,” a third added.

