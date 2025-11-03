Fox Nation Patriot Awards 2025 to Honor Erika Kirk: Host, How to Watch, All-Star Lineup & More

What To Know Fox News will introduce the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at its annual Patriot Awards ceremony, with Erika Kirk the first recipient.

The event, hosted by Sean Hannity and featuring performances by Jason Aldean, honors “America’s unsung heroes.”

Here are full details of the show’s lineup, and when and where to watch it.

Fox Nation is set to introduce the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at its annual Patriot Awards ceremony on Thursday (November 6), with the late conservative activist’s widow, Erika Kirk, the first recipient.

The annual event, which, according to Fox News Digital, celebrates “America’s unsung heroes” from military members and first responders to ordinary people who help their communities, will be hosted by Sean Hannity from The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, and air on Fox Nation at 8 pm ET on Thursday.

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, will present the award alongside Fox News anchor Jesse Watters. Aldean is also scheduled to perform his songs “Try That in a Small Town” and “How Far Does a Goodbye Go” at the ceremony.

Other award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service, Patriot of the Year, and the new Honor Award.

Alongside Watters, other special Fox News guests set to appear at the event include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, and more.

The new Charlie Kirk Legacy Award will be presented each year to a recipient “who embodies Charlie’s mission and his spirit of free speech, faith, and family,” Fox Nation said in a press release.

Charlie was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. He was shot and killed while speaking at a public debate event on the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

Following Charlie’s passing, Erika stepped up to lead Turning Point, now serving as the organization’s CEO. Last month, President Donald Trump awarded Charlie the Medal of Freedom, which Erika accepted on his behalf at a White House ceremony.

Erika also received praise for the eulogy she made at Charlie’s televised memorial service in September, in which she forgave her husband’s suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,’” Erika said toward the end of her speech. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know, from the Gospel, is love and always love.”