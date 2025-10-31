What To Know The View cohosts performed a Freaky Friday-inspired skit, featuring body-swapping hijinks among the cast.

The cohosts humorously impersonated each other , poking fun at their personalities and show moments.

The skit culminated with a surprise cameo by Jamie Lee Curtis, who delivered a playful nod to Whoopi Goldberg’s film Ghost.

Though the cohosts of The View declined to wear costumes for this year’s Halloween episode on Friday (October 31), they did still offer a holiday-themed cold open at the start of the show.

Titled “A Freaky View,” the pre-taped skit started with Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines accidentally body-swapping with one another in the set’s kitchen after talking about Freakier Friday. This gave the cohosts an opportunity to play-act as one another, with Hostin as Haines raising her voice an octave and moving like a harried jogger while Haines as Hostin shouted things like, “I am a former prosecutor. You do not want to mess with me!”

“Look at the bright side, with me in here, maybe you’ll win Celebrity Jeopardy!” Haines in Hostin’s skin then said, jabbing at the real Hostin’s famous flub on the game show.

After trying to run at each other at full speed to switch back, they sought help from others in the cast but found that this Freaky Friday situation was spreading to them, too. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin also traded places, with Griffin, in Behar’s body, lamenting that she’s supposed to be on CNN tonight, so this is going to “freak out Wolf Blitzer.” Meanwhile, Behar, in Griffin’s form, teased, “If I am pregnant, this baby’s going to be a Democrat!”

Meanwhile, executive producer Brian Teta channeled Ana Navarro to pet her beloved pooch Chacha and gab with Gloria Estefan and Eva Longoria before Navarro, as Teta, walked in and bemoaned the attire.

Hoping that moderator Whoopi Goldberg would have the solution to their problems — thanks, in part, to her experience with supernatural stories like Ghost — the body-swapped cohosts then ran to her dressing room to find none other than Jamie Lee Curtis sitting there.

“Oh, I’m not Jamie Lee Curtis,” she then said before invoking one of Goldberg’s most famous movie lines: “I can tell you one thing. You in danger girls!”

Watch the full “A Freaky View” segment in the embedded video above.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC