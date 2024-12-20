‘The View’: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Real Reason for the Curtissaince

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Jamie Lee Curtis is the product of not one but two Hollywood legends and has been a marquee star for decades, but her career is just as on fire (if not more so) now than it ever has been. In just the last couple of years, she’s collected her first Oscar and Emmy wins (for Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Bear, respectively), and things don’t seem to be slowing down.

To promote the debut of The Sticky, her new comedy series on Prime Video, Curtis stopped by The View on Friday (December 20) and reflected on her incredible run on the small and silver screens lately, and she revealed exactly why it is that things are going so well for her right now.

“I’m 66 right now, and I started when I was 19 years old, and I have been wanting to be a boss. I’m bossy!” she explained. “And I have wanted to have a bigger hand in my creative life, and it just wasn’t the way it was going. And it was fine. I loved my life. I loved the work I got to do, and I raised my daughter, and my life is beautiful and full. But I turned 60, and the, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’ kicked in. And the idea that I needed to manifest work for myself that’s in my head [came about].”

Curtis also got the chance to talk about one of her most anticipated projects in Freaky Friday 2, explaining exactly why it took so long for the sequel to come to fruition.

“I loved [Lindsay Lohan] then and all the way ’til now. I knew that this was always a possibility. And then what really happened is Lindsay Lohan was old enough to be a mother of a 15-year-old. That’s what happens when you wait,” she explained. “To make a sequel to Freaky Friday, Lindsay had to be able to have a teenager yell at her like she yelled at me.” Mystery solved!

