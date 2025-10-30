‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Maddie Has Grim Update About Athena & Hen in Space (VIDEO)

What To Know In an exclusive sneak peek of the October 30 episode of 9-1-1, Maddie informs the team that Athena and Hen have reached the International Space Station, but their current condition is unknown.

The 118 crew is dealing with an overflow of injured patients in Los Angeles.

Chimney asking Eddie to handle a patient’s care seems to surprise him.

9-1-1 Season 9’s opening emergency concludes with the Thursday, October 30, episode, but as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek reminds everyone, it’s definitely going to be a bumpy landing. (Plus, check out a first look at Season 9’s new poster, featuring the cast, below.)

As Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and May (Corinne Massiah) helped establish in the previous episode, the 118 is now one of the overflow centers for those injured in the chaos in Los Angeles that has resulted from the geomagnetic storm — which, of course, is much worse for those in space, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds), last seen on in the International Space Station. Now, in our clip, May checks in on Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) treating one such patient. Her shoulder is dislocated, and Chimney checks with her, “If you’re OK with it, Eddie here can pop it back into place.”

Eddie seems confused: “You don’t want to handle that, Cap?” Chimney leaves him to do it. And yes, it could be that he’s just going over to greet Maddie, who has just walked in with Karen (Tracie Thoms), but is there more to it? Is this about the decision he had to make in Season 9 Episode 3 to amputate the leg of a woman who was trapped on a train? Eddie seems to think there’s something going on with the look he gives him.

Karen joins her kids and tells them Hen says hello and takes them aside to tell them all about it.

Chimney, meanwhile, asks Maddie for the latest on Hen and Athena. “They made it to the ISS,” she says. “But?” he knows there’s more. And he’s right. “There’s no way of knowing what’s going on or what shape they’re in,” she admits. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

When we last saw those in space, they’d reached the ISS only to be informed that it’s in the middle of a debris field and had been hit three times already. It possibly wouldn’t withstand a fourth hit … and it was struck as “The Sky Is Falling” ended.

Now, in “Reentry,” as Athena and Hen navigate their way back home, Athena will be forced to confront what it means to live without Bobby. Mark Consuelos guest stars as Tripp, who sent them up to space (along with others, including his fiancée).

