Molly Burnett, who plays Lori, confirmed her character will return, which could mean trouble for Chimney.

Lori’s return could tie into the future of the captaincy at the 118.

While Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) are dealing with quite the emergency in space — it just keeps getting worse — the 118 has been kept busy on the ground from the fallout of the geomagnetic storm on 9-1-1. And it sounds like a decision that Chimney (Kenneth Choi), as interim captain after Bobby’s death, made in Season 9 Episode 3 might end up being a concern.

In “The Sky Is Falling,” Lori (Molly Burnett) was trapped on a train and the only way to save her was to amputate her leg. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was the one to suggest it — and said he could do it because of his time in Afghanistan — and Chimney, reluctantly, agreed but did it himself (he does have years of experience as a paramedic) when they couldn’t get a surgeon to them due to what was going on in Los Angeles at the time. Chimney was the one to tell Lori’s husband, Cal (Guillermo Alonso), it was his call, to give her “a chance to live.” Cal worried she’d hate him, especially since they had been fighting prior to the incident, and Chimney told him, “Tell her to hate me. I was the one in charge. I’ll be the one to shoulder all the blame.”

On Friday, October 25, the day after the episode aired, Molly Burnett revealed in an Instagram story (below) that she’ll be back. “What’d y’all think so far? See u in a few weeks,” she wrote, along with a winking emoji, on a photo from the episode.

So, what could bring her back? Read on for three theories about why we’ll be seeing Lori again.

Lori returns to thank Chimney for saving her life

Unfortunately, we can’t help but think this would be too easy. But it is entirely possible that she and Cal stop by the 118 to thank Chimney for making the call he did that ultimately saved her life (and also give us an update on how her recovery — and their marriage — is going).

Lori returns as trouble for Chimney

This does seem to be the most likely. It was Eddie who first raised amputation as a solution, but it was Chimney who made the call and who told Cal to blame him. Chimney also told the rest of the 118, “I’ve been waiting months for this interim captain thing to come to an end. I think this will finally do it.” What if he was right? What if Lori blames Chimney and comes for his job? This could be what sets them on the path to a new, permanent captain at the 118.

The 118 encounters Lori & Cal on another call

The 118 could end up running into the couple on another call, maybe with Cal the one who needs their help this time. That would allow for 9-1-1 to give an update on Lori’s recovery and the pair’s relationship status. And maybe it will come when Chimney needs to hear that he made the right call while in charge (meaning a bit of the first theory above as well).

But what’s your theory? What do you think will bring Molly Burnett’s Lori back? Let us know in the comments section below.

