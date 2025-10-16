‘9-1-1’ Aftershow: Mark Consuelos Talks Tripp’s Role in Athena & Hen in Danger (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 9 Episode 2, “Spiraling.”]

What can go wrong does go wrong with Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) trip to space on 9-1-1 — but it could have all been avoided, if billionaire Tripp (Mark Consuelos) had just listened to the warning about the geomagnetic storm.

“Obviously, it’s an awful decision. Anybody who’s of sound mind would say, that’s really dangerous and there’s souls in that spaceship. But I believe the way I justified it is that he had made a career of rolling the dice and steamrolling and taking big chances and always kind of landing on his feet,” Consuelos tells TV Insider in our latest 9-1-1 aftershow, First Response. “And he does ask, ‘What’s the percentage? What’s the percentage chance?’ And they said it’s 43.8%. I said, ‘I’ll take those odds.’ I’ve probably made decisions with worse odds than that and that’s the way he rolls. And so it’s as simple as that.”

But soon after takeoff, the space vessel, the Inara, runs into trouble, spinning out of control and further into orbit. Just as it seems like they’ve fixed everything and will be returning to Earth, the Inara catches fire, the fire suppression button doesn’t work, and those on the ground lose all communication with the vessel. Athena and Hen are in some serious danger!

“Everything that can go wrong on that ship goes wrong,” says Consuelos. “I believe a loss of control would be one of the things that he probably feels the most, which he doesn’t like to feel that at all. Tripp is always in control.”

'9-1-1' Aftershow: Oliver Stark Talks Buck's Jealousy, Space, Honoring Bobby & More
Related

'9-1-1' Aftershow: Oliver Stark Talks Buck's Jealousy, Space, Honoring Bobby & More

What makes it worse: Tripp’s fiancée, Tricia (June Diane Raphael), is one of the people on the vessel. “Now that you bring that up, that’s really, he’s morally questionable, this guy, which I love,” laughs Consuelos.

He describes their relationship as “probably transactional on both sides. I think his relationships with people are probably all the same. It’s probably transactional, and he sees what this person can do for him, and he’s a bit of an egomaniac and a narcissist. So I don’t know if he considers other people that much.”

Watch the full video aftershow with Mark Consuelos above for more from him about Episode 2 as well as his wild introduction, Tripp being swallowed by a whale.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1 key art

Be on the Front Line

Get absolutely everything about 9-1-1 in your inbox!

ABC

FOX

Series

2018–

TV14

Drama

Action

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More 9-1-1 ›

9-1-1

Mark Consuelos




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Cohen - 'Young and the Restless'
1
How ‘Y&R’ Brought Matt Cohen Back to Daytime 6 Years After ‘GH’ Exit
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 3
2
Torrey DeVitto Reveals If She’ll Return Again to ‘Chicago Med’
Jeff Probst and players in 'Survivor 49' Episode 4, 'Go Kick Rocks, Bro'
3
Who Was Voted out in ‘Survivor 49’ Episode 4?
'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 4
4
Herrmann’s House Is on Fire — Watch Devastating ‘Chicago Fire’ Promo
5
Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo on That Major Tiva Moment on ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’