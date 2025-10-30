What To Know Jennifer Affleck hinted at drama with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Whitney Leavitt after being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.

Fans speculated about a feud after noticing Leavitt appeared to smirk during Affleck’s elimination.

The nature of the alleged drama may be revealed in the upcoming third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, premiering next month on Hulu.

Now that Jennifer Affleck‘s Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end, she’s hinting at behind-the-scenes drama with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Whitney Leavitt.

Following their Halloween Night elimination on Tuesday, October 28, Affleck shared which DWTS couples she will be rooting for during an Instagram Live with her pro partner, Jan Ravnik. After noting that she would continue to vote for Andy Richter and Robert Irwin, Affleck revealed that she would not be supporting Leavitt going forward.

“And I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won’t get into it,” she told fans, per a clip of the livestream posted to Instagram. Affleck teased that the answers behind their drama lie in the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, adding, “You’ll have to wait for Season 3.”

Surprised by Affleck’s candid comment, Ravnik quipped, “Oh, I’m out of this chat.”

Adding fuel to the feud fire, fans noticed that Leavitt appeared to smirk after Affleck and Ravnik were announced as this week’s eliminated couple during Tuesday night’s episode. “Couldn’t cover her damn smile in time ur kidding me,” one viewer captioned a clip of the moment via X.

“This is whitney’s reaction to her “friend” being eliminated from the show,” another X user wrote. “Just so mean spirited. knowing her she’s probably celebrating and is going to bully jen for this forever. whitney leavitt you are so fake.”

Leavitt, for her part, didn’t hint at any drama with Affleck while reacting to her exit in a post-episode interview with People. “It sucks because all of us work so hard to be here,” Leavitt told the outlet. “She worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight.”

Her pro partner, Mark Ballas, added, “At this point, it’s never fun, the eliminations. After 21 seasons, it’s still not easy.”

Fans will have to wait and see whether The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, which premieres next month, offers any clues about Affleck and Leavitt’s DWTS relationship.

Affleck and Ravnik’s DWTS journey was surrounded by drama, as former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy stated that Ravnik had “absolutely no business being a pro” on a recent episode of The Penthouse with Peta podcast.

“I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Affleck exclusively told TV Insider of the pair’s partnership after their elimination. “Honestly, if I could do this again, I would ask for the same [partner]. We had so much against us, but we still pushed through.”

While Ravnik didn’t confirm or deny whether he will return next season, he did thank his DWTS castmates for their support. “They all accepted me into their family,” he gushed. “Each week I got support from them. It’s just love. This show is all about love…the people who are in the show – not from people outside the show.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 3, November 13, Hulu

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

