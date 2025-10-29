What To Know Jennifer Affleck announced she and her family are moving to Los Angeles after her elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

Fans are concerned that the move means she’ll be leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives..

Her husband, Zac Affleck, recently addressed their future with the show.

After Jennifer Affleck was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 28, she shared an unexpected life update with fans. During a post-elimination TikTok Live with her dance partner, Jan Ravnik, Jen revealed that she and her family are moving to Los Angeles.

“We are neighbors now,” Jan confirmed, with Jen adding, “He’s literally my neighbor. Literally, lives down the road from me. I’m in L.A. now, so he’s the only friend I have.”

The reveal had fans wondering if this means Jen will be leaving MomTok and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Well, she doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Jen is already confirmed to be starring in the show’s third season, which premieres on November 13, and her husband, Zac Affleck, recently revealed that they’ll be back for Season 4, as well.

“You will see bts season 4 but we had a realtor, assistant, and a legit full 10 man team working on finding the perfect one before she would commit,” Zac commented on a recent TikTok video, referring to Jen making a decision about what home to buy based on countertops.

Hulu has not officially confirmed a Season 4 yet, but Zac’s comment seemingly reveals that filming has been underway. This will not be the first time that the Afflecks have taken part in the show, despite not living in Utah, where the majority of the MomTok ladies and their families reside.

During Season 1, the couple left Utah so Zac could attend medical school in New York. When they returned for Season 2, he had relocated to a school in Arizona, although he eventually withdrew to focus on his marriage to Jen, which was struggling at the time. She briefly left the show during Season 2 amid the marital issues.

However, Jen and Zac are back on track, having welcomed their third child over the summer. Now, Jen seems ready to take new steps in her career, as Jan made sure to note in their Live, telling casting directors that his Season 34 partner is “available now.”

And, yes, Jen and Jan plan to stay friends, despite their time in the dance competition coming to an end. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Affleck told TV Insider. “Honestly, if I could do this again, I would ask for the same [partner]. We had so much against us, but we still pushed through.”

