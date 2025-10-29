What To Know A popular fan theory suggests another figure may have been responsible for Will Byers’ disappearance in the first season of Stranger Things.

Clues supporting this theory are compelling, even if some have since been disproved.

With Stranger Things‘ final season premiering in late 2025, fans are eager to see if this theory will be confirmed.

Stranger Things‘ final season is on the horizon, and one fan theory looms as we approach the closing chapter. What really happened the night Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared?

There’s a long-standing fan theory since Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) Season 4 introduction that has swirled about, but will Season 5 confirm what viewers have been assuming? Only time will tell for certain, but in case you’re unaware of the theory, we’re breaking it down below.

As fans of the series know by now, Stranger Things kicks off with the disappearance of Will Byers, who vanished from his Hawkins, Indiana, home on November 6, 1983. Originally, it was assumed that he’d been captured by the Demogorgon, or monster without a face, but is it possible another creature from the Upside Down kidnapped him?

Fans posit that Vecna may have been the one to sweep Will away to the Upside Down, with certain details standing out, like how there’s a clock-sounding chime that sounds when Will crashes his bike on the way home. Additionally, the slow stalking nature of the figure that approaches him through the darkness is shrouded in shadows.

While we’re still leaning towards this figure being the Demogorgon, fans have also noted that the lock at the Byers’ house is opened from the inside, hinting at telekinetic abilities, which is something strongly connected to Vecna, who even had them in his human form as Henry Creel. It must also be noted that when Will mentions figures from the Upside Down, he refers to the Mind Flayer and other creatures as “he” and “him,” which makes us wonder, is there more to that casual classification?

Could Will be hinting that Vecna has been tied to his disappearance since the beginning? Only time will tell, but it’s certainly a concept to consider. Again, this theory has seemingly been disproven in some respect by the fact that the creature who kidnapped Will was making noises akin to the Demogorgon, but perhaps the final season could retcon this.

Let us know your thoughts on this theory in the comments section below, and keep an eye out for more Stranger Things as the final season closes in.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and in select Theaters