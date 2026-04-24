Stephen Colbert Reveals Barack Obama Will Make Final ‘Late Show’ Appearance

What To Know Barack Obama will make his final appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 5.

This marks Obama’s sixth interview with Colbert, who has previously hosted him on both The Colbert Report and The Late Show.

The Late Show will conclude its run on CBS on May 21, 2026.

Former president Barack Obama will return to The Late Show for one last time before the long-running CBS late-night program bids farewell on May 21.

Host Stephen Colbert made the announcement on Thursday’s (April 23) show, revealing that he’ll sit down with the 44th president at the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, ahead of the venue’s grand opening on June 19.

“Folks, before we get started, I have a quick but exciting announcement,” Colbert said from behind his desk on Thursday’s Late Show. “Tuesday, May 5, here on The Late Show in his first interview from the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, I will be sitting down with former President Barack Obama.”

The official Obama Foundation Instagram account commented on a clip of the announcement, writing, “Couch booked. Volume up. Ready to go.”

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Colbert has interviewed Obama on several occasions, including three times on Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report and twice on The Late Show. In 2016, Obama joined The Late Show sofa just months before the end of his presidency. He then returned in 2020 ahead of the Biden-Harris administration taking office.

In addition, Colbert hosted the presidential fundraiser for Joe Biden with Obama and former president Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall on March 28, 2024.

The Barack Obama Presidential Center began construction in 2021 and will officially open its doors to the public on June 19, following a star-studded dedication ceremony the day before. The center, located in Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, will feature a museum, library, community and conference facilities, and house the nonprofit Obama Foundation.

CBS previously announced that The Late Show would end in May 2026, following the close of the 2025–26 broadcast season. CBS cited financial reasons for the cancelation, claiming the show loses $40 million annually. At the time, some critics argued the axing was politically motivated, with parent company Paramount hoping to appease President Trump amid its merger with Skydance, which required government approval.

Colbert’s final show will air at 11:35/10:35c on CBS on May 21.