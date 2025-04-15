Jimmy Kimmel Weighs In After Trump’s Annual Physical Results Are Released

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel had a lot of thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s annual physical results, especially the claims about his height and weight.

On Monday’s (April 14) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host noted how Trump’s annual physical exam described him as being in “excellent health,” at least according to physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, who performed Trump’s physical on Friday (April 11).

“Of course he is,” Kimmel said. “He eats right, he avoids unhealthy foods, diet soda. He manages stress, he doesn’t hang onto anger, he gets a good night’s sleep, he limits his time on social media, he spends lots of time with loved ones, and gets plenty of exercise getting in and out of that golf cart. And he’s got a body like Brad Pitt to show it.”

“This is some report,” the comedian continued, pointing out various quotes from the document, including “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being” and “he stays fit thanks to frequent victories in golf events.”

“Which reminds me, congratulations to President Trump on winning the Masters this weekend,” Kimmel quipped.

The host continued to pore over the results, noting how “Dr. Barbabella claims that Trump is 6-feet-3, which he is not. He weighs 224 pounds. Just for comparison, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 6-4, 219 pounds.”

He then flashed up a side-by-side shot of NFL star Love and Trump from a recent golf tournament. “Honestly, it’s difficult to tell them apart,” Kimmel retorted. “I dunno, maybe they just weighed Trump’s head?”

Kimmel continued, “The doctor said Trump’s BMI is 28. Right, and so is his next wife, by the way.”

After showing a clip of Trump’s own comments on his physical, where he told reporters he has a “Good heart. Good soul. Very good soul,” Kimmel wondered, “How do they measure that? I assume rectally?”

Trump also bragged that he took a “cognitive test” and got every question right. Kimmel then made an offer to the President, saying, “I would love to administer one of those tests to you myself, so we can all watch you ace it live on television. That would be fun.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET/PT, ABC

