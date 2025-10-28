What To Know The stars of Chad Powers break down the finale episode of Season 1.

After a cliffhanger conclusion, they reveal where the story could take viewers next.

Hulu has yet to renew Chad Powers for Season 2.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chad Powers, Season 1 Episode 6, “6th Quarter.”]

Chad Powers’ finale has arrived, and it left fans sitting on the edge of their seats as one major fight and cliffhanger reveal left Russ Holliday’s (Glen Powell) fate as the titular player uncertain.

After his crush and coach, Ricky (Perry Mattfeld), uncovered his true identity, Russ was inclined to flee, running away from the team he helped raise up with his talent, but convincing words from his father (played by Toby Huss) and friend Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez) sent him back to the field begging her for forgiveness.

It was made abundantly clear in their exchange that forgiveness is far from being granted, as Ricky confronted him on the team bus. While she threatened to expose his secret, he argued that doing so would ruin the season and her father, Coach Hudson’s (Steve Zahn) reputation. Although no agreement was seen onscreen, it appeared as if Ricky and Russ had come to some understanding, with her allowing him to play and agreeing to keep the secret, but what could that mean for the pair, as well as the team moving forward?

It’s a question fans will have to wait to find out, should the series return for Season 2. Until Hulu announces that a new season has been greenlit, the cast and showrunner, Michael Waldron, are breaking down the epic finale for TV Insider.

“That was beautifully directed by Michael Waldron,” Glen Powell gushes to TV Insider, regarding Russ and Ricky’s finale confrontation. “When you’re building to a moment like that in a series… You build to certain moments, and that was one of those that we’re all aware has to hit, and it’s not an easy thing to do,” Powell adds.

“The blocking within the bus is really tough, but also just the nature of creating this relationship and the complicated nature of someone that you loved, that you’re realizing that someone’s not real, and the betrayal that goes along with this, and this person almost killed your dad, but also is a person that put new hope into your heart. So it was like a lot coming crashing down in one moment,” Powell points out.

As viewers will recall in the penultimate episode, it was revealed by Coach Hudson’s wife that she’d slept with Russ Holliday, but he was unaware of her connection. The revelation caused Coach Hudson to have a heart attack, revealing to Ricky that Chad drives the same vehicle that Russ allegedly does. Ricky confirmed Russ’s identity during practice when she pulled down his arm band to reveal his tattoo.

“When you look at Perry Mattfeld, who’s one of the most extraordinary actors, not only just a genuine human being, but puts up a performance in this show that is… She’s really tough,” Powell compliments. “The order that we had to give her on this one when she auditioned for this… I remember Waldron and I were like, ‘Thank God,’ because she’s an authentic coach, but also she has every gear at her disposal.”

See what Waldron, Zahn, Mattfeld, and more had to say about the epic finale and Season 2 potential in the full video interview above, and relive every highlight from Season 1 anytime on Hulu.

Chad Powers, Streaming now, Hulu