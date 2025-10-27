What To Know Reba McEntire became emotional on The Voice after team member Aubrey Nicole’s performance reminded her of losing her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, to cancer earlier this year.

This was the first time McEntire publicly spoke about Blackstock’s passing on the show.

McEntire was previously married to Blackstock’s father.

Reba McEntire had an emotional moment as the Knockout Rounds began on the Monday, October 27, episode of The Voice. The country singer was touched by her team member Aubrey Nicole’s performance of “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” by Martina McBride, which is a song about a woman being supported by her husband amid a breast cancer battle.

While giving her commentary on Aubrey’s performance, McEntire got extremely emotional as she opened up about losing her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, to cancer this year. It was the first time she spoke about the tragedy on the show.

Through tears, McEntire told Aubrey, “I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer, so that was a real reminder that life goes on and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much and that we lean on in times like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba McEntire (@reba)

McEntire was previously married to Blackstock’s dad, and although they divorced in 2015, she still considered his children to be her own. Blackstock, who was married to Kelly Clarkson before their 2020 split, died in August after privately battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

McEntire had to return to work on The Voice shortly after Blackstock’s death, and it was clearly still at the front of her mind during Aubrey’s Knockout Round performance against Leyton Robinson.

She previously paid tribute to Blackstock with an Instagram tribute on August 12, writing, “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC