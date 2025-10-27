The Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ has brought back quite a few familiar faces, especially in the final season of Picard. Joining Patrick Stewart back in his The Next Generation role were his former costars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. And Strange New Worlds is telling the story of the days of Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) helming the Enterprise before James Kirk (Paul Wesley) takes over as captain. So, why couldn’t we see another familiar character once again?

Star Trek: Enterprise writer and producer Mike Sussman and star Scott Bakula have reportedly been working on an idea for a spinoff, Star Trek: United, following the latter’s Jonathan Archer, according to TrekMovie.

The outlet also has a detailed breakdown of what the new series could be about, including that the roles Archer’s family, specifically adult children, would play, with Bakula’s character now president of the United Federation of Planets. “The story is as much about them as it is about him, because he [Archer] lived this life of diplomacy,” Sussman explained. “His family sort of grew up with this sense of service. So he’d have these adult kids, one of whom is part of the diplomatic corps, another is in Starfleet, somebody else is in Federation Intelligence.”

The producer also shared that the focus would be on the new generation of characters, though his hope would be to see others from Enterprise as well. He also would love to use a new series to show events that he didn’t get to on the original series, including the Romulan War and the aftermath. “We were waiting for it, and you guys just kind of skipped over it [in the Enterprise series finale]. And I share their frustration. So I would want to show [some of] that, and a particular pivotal moment that’s not just pure fan service. The scene would actually introduce a very important character for the show moving forward,” Sussman teased.

As for the likelihood of this happening, he said it’s “just a delightful little fantasy” for the time being. Still, considering that fans campaigned for Star Trek: Enterprise to be brought back after it was canceled after four seasons (2001-2005) on UPN, we have a feeling that should there be a spinoff or even more concrete talks, there would definitely be interest. After all, many fans were not happy with how Enterprise ended. Why not give fans a new ending for Archer (and others)?

Joining Bakula in the Enterprise cast were John Billingsley, Jolene Blalock, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, and Connor Trinneer.

But would you watch a new show around Scott Bakula’s Archer? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.