Happy’s Place is almost back for Season 2, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at what’s going on behind the scenes as Reba McEntire and team reunite at the titular bar.

The show, which is filmed in front of a live studio audience, puts the cast on the spot as they deliver comedic performances in real time for fans. And in the exciting sneak peek featurette above, McEntire and her costars are pumping themselves up before delivering their lines with a “one, two, three, have fun” chant.

Back alongside McEntire for Season 2 are Belissa Escobedo, who plays Isabella, the younger half-sister to Bobbie. McEntire’s longtime pal and former Reba costar Melissa Peterman reprises her role as bartender Gabby. Rex Linn is back as the bar’s cook, Emmett. Meanwhile, Tokala Black Elk is back in his role as waiter Takoda, and Pablo Castelblanco reprises his role as the bar’s accountant, Steve.

Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn, Reba McEntire, Tokala Black Elk, Pablo Castelblanco, and Melissa Peterman for 'Happy's Place' Season 2

NBCUniversal

The exciting first look offers a glimpse into the process the cast goes through in filming episodes as they rejoice over Season 2’s return. “I think having a break and then being able to come back to the writing and just feel immediately back in with the characters, the dynamics, felt like we never left,” Escobedo gushes.

Meanwhile, the stars also offer a tease of what viewers can expect story-wise. We already know that romance is on the horizon for Bobbie and Emmett, but Linn is offering an even bigger hint as he says with a laugh, “There’s no way I deserve Bobbie, even though Emmett is a stud… I think we’re gonna be together for a while until Emmett screws it up, or we might get married.”

As some fans may know, McEntire and Linn are a couple in real life and recently revealed their engagement. Could that bleed into their onscreen storyline as Bobbie and Emmett? Only time will tell. For now, fans can expect plenty of laughs. “It feels so great to be in front of a live audience again,” Peterman shares.

And McEntire is appreciative of the fan support, as she notes, “Thank you to all the fans, because if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be here.” See the full video sneak peek above, and catch the cast back onscreen when Happy’s Place Season 2 kicks off in November.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, NBC

