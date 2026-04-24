Riots on Mars in ‘Mankind,’ a ‘Happy’ Finale, Streaming ‘Marty Supreme,’ Charlize Theron vs. Taron Egerton in ‘Apex’
Workers rise up on Mars in an explosive episode of Apple TV‘s For All Mankind. NBC‘s Happy’s Place wraps its second season with two episodes, including a guest appearance by Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet. The Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, makes its streaming debut. Charlize Theron is hunted by Taron Egerton in the Netflix thriller Apex.
For All Mankind
In the alt-history space drama, Mars rebel Alex Baldwin (Sean Kaufman) and budding journalist Lily Dale (Ruby Cruz) are thrilled by the impact of their leak, revealing Helios Corp’s plans to increase automation in the Happy Valley colony and send most of the workers back to Earth. (Echoes of today’s fears about AI erasing jobs.) Pride soon turns to alarm as “Mars Is Ours” protests erupt, causing chaos and a crackdown by authorities when a Soviet delegation arrives on the scene. Charged with keeping the peace, security officer Celia (Mireille Enos) makes a disturbing discovery about the recent murder on the planet.
Happy’s Place
Renewed for a third season, Reba McEntire‘s workplace sitcom ends its second season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, Isabella’s (Belissa Escobedo) lead-with-kindness management style backfires when she tries to soften Bobbie’s (McEntire) blunt criticisms of the staff with compliments. “Really? You didn’t see that coming?” Bobbie quips. (Actually, we did.) Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet guest-stars in the season finale as a chipper couples counselor whom the half-sisters visit following their latest spat. He could probably also come in handy when curmudgeonly chef Emmett (Rex Linn) tries to break up in the nicest way possible with emotionally fragile health inspector Monica (Cheri Oteri).
Marty Supreme
Josh Safdie‘s propulsive period-piece melodrama, nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Original Screenplay, makes its streaming debut. (The film, which made the AFI and National Board of Review’s Top 10 lists of 2025, premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.) Timothée Chalamet, winner of Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards, stars as a recklessly cocky table-tennis champion and unrepentant hustler who risks it all to make it to the World Championships in Japan.
Apex
Taron Egerton is the psycho apex predator, and Charlize Theron his prey, in an action thriller that qualifies as this weekend’s escapist pick. Filmed in the beautiful and harsh terrain of Australia’s New South Wales, Theron is the very fit Sasha, going solo to challenge herself against the rapids, cliffs, and other natural wonders of the region. What she didn’t count on was crossing paths with the worst of human nature, as embodied by the deranged Ben, who chases her in a cat-and-mouse game to the death.
Fire Country
Heat takes a back seat to a wintry chill when Eve (Jules Latimer) and fellow Three Rockers are caught in a landslide during a rare cold snap. The crisis gives Bode (Max Thieriot) an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership potential. An hour earlier, on the Sheriff Country spinoff (8/7c), Skye’s (Amanda Arcuri) 24th birthday celebration is upstaged when her mom, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), investigates a brutal attack.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- NFL Draft (7 pm/ET, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network): More picks are made during the second and third rounds.
- Outlander (8/7c, Starz): Executive producer Ronald D. Moore, who developed the hit series adaptation of Diana Gabaldon‘s transporting novels, pens his first episode since Season 3, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) welcoming an unexpected visitor to the Ridge.
- Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Andrea Canning reports an update on the fallout from the shocking murder trial of Kouri Richins, author of a children’s book about grief, who was found guilty of the murder of her husband.
- Boston Blue (10/9c, CBS): Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) respond to a crisis at a hospital where a transplant error reveals a darker mystery.
- International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi (10/9c, PBS): A global gathering of jazz greats convenes on the Etihad Arena for a celebration of the musical art form, featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Arturo Sandoval, John Pizzarelli, Dianne Reeves, John McLaughlin, and more, culminating in a group performance of “Imagine.”
ON THE STREAM:
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl (streaming on Netflix): The sharp-witted comedian and Golden Globes host riffs on aging (at 41) and fame, regaling a hometown audience in St. Louis at the historic Fox Theatre in her fifth hourlong stand-up special.
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (streaming on Apple TV): All roads lead to treacherous Skull Island in the penultimate episode of Season 2. Our heroes are looking for a way to return Titan X and her egg to the underworld of Axis Mundi, but Team Isabel (Amber Midthunder) has a more sinister agenda.
- Your Friends & Neighbors (streaming on Apple TV): A Passover seder becomes a breeding ground for toxic neighborhood gossip when eligible newcomer Ashe (James Marsden) brings local pariah Sam (Olivia Munn) as his date. Ashe is also getting impatient to get results from his new stooge, Coop (Jon Hamm).
- Dolly (streaming on Shudder): Pro wrestler Max the Impaler is the masked menace in a shocker in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre tradition, tormenting Macy (Fabianne Therese), who stumbles across creepy dolls hanging from trees before being captured and treated as a captive child in a remote house of horrors.