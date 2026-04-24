Riots on Mars in ‘Mankind,’ a ‘Happy’ Finale, Streaming ‘Marty Supreme,’ Charlize Theron vs. Taron Egerton in ‘Apex’

Apple TV

For All Mankind

In the alt-history space drama, Mars rebel Alex Baldwin (Sean Kaufman) and budding journalist Lily Dale (Ruby Cruz) are thrilled by the impact of their leak, revealing Helios Corp’s plans to increase automation in the Happy Valley colony and send most of the workers back to Earth. (Echoes of today’s fears about AI erasing jobs.) Pride soon turns to alarm as “Mars Is Ours” protests erupt, causing chaos and a crackdown by authorities when a Soviet delegation arrives on the scene. Charged with keeping the peace, security officer Celia (Mireille Enos) makes a disturbing discovery about the recent murder on the planet.

Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy’s Place

Season Finale 8/7c

Renewed for a third season, Reba McEntire‘s workplace sitcom ends its second season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, Isabella’s (Belissa Escobedo) lead-with-kindness management style backfires when she tries to soften Bobbie’s (McEntire) blunt criticisms of the staff with compliments. “Really? You didn’t see that coming?” Bobbie quips. (Actually, we did.) Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet guest-stars in the season finale as a chipper couples counselor whom the half-sisters visit following their latest spat. He could probably also come in handy when curmudgeonly chef Emmett (Rex Linn) tries to break up in the nicest way possible with emotionally fragile health inspector Monica (Cheri Oteri).

©A24/Courtesy Everett Collection

Marty Supreme

Streaming Premiere

Josh Safdie‘s propulsive period-piece melodrama, nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Original Screenplay, makes its streaming debut. (The film, which made the AFI and National Board of Review’s Top 10 lists of 2025, premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.) Timothée Chalamet, winner of Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards, stars as a recklessly cocky table-tennis champion and unrepentant hustler who risks it all to make it to the World Championships in Japan.

Kane Skennar/Netflix ©2026

Apex

Movie Premiere

Taron Egerton is the psycho apex predator, and Charlize Theron his prey, in an action thriller that qualifies as this weekend’s escapist pick. Filmed in the beautiful and harsh terrain of Australia’s New South Wales, Theron is the very fit Sasha, going solo to challenge herself against the rapids, cliffs, and other natural wonders of the region. What she didn’t count on was crossing paths with the worst of human nature, as embodied by the deranged Ben, who chases her in a cat-and-mouse game to the death.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fire Country

9/8c

Heat takes a back seat to a wintry chill when Eve (Jules Latimer) and fellow Three Rockers are caught in a landslide during a rare cold snap. The crisis gives Bode (Max Thieriot) an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership potential. An hour earlier, on the Sheriff Country spinoff (8/7c), Skye’s (Amanda Arcuri) 24th birthday celebration is upstaged when her mom, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), investigates a brutal attack.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl (streaming on Netflix): The sharp-witted comedian and Golden Globes host riffs on aging (at 41) and fame, regaling a hometown audience in St. Louis at the historic Fox Theatre in her fifth hourlong stand-up special.

(streaming on Netflix): The sharp-witted comedian and Golden Globes host riffs on aging (at 41) and fame, regaling a hometown audience in St. Louis at the historic Fox Theatre in her fifth hourlong stand-up special. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (streaming on Apple TV ): All roads lead to treacherous Skull Island in the penultimate episode of Season 2. Our heroes are looking for a way to return Titan X and her egg to the underworld of Axis Mundi, but Team Isabel (Amber Midthunder) has a more sinister agenda.

(streaming on ): All roads lead to treacherous Skull Island in the penultimate episode of Season 2. Our heroes are looking for a way to return Titan X and her egg to the underworld of Axis Mundi, but Team Isabel (Amber Midthunder) has a more sinister agenda. Your Friends & Neighbors (streaming on Apple TV ): A Passover seder becomes a breeding ground for toxic neighborhood gossip when eligible newcomer Ashe (James Marsden) brings local pariah Sam (Olivia Munn) as his date. Ashe is also getting impatient to get results from his new stooge, Coop (Jon Hamm).

(streaming on ): A Passover seder becomes a breeding ground for toxic neighborhood gossip when eligible newcomer Ashe (James Marsden) brings local pariah Sam (Olivia Munn) as his date. Ashe is also getting impatient to get results from his new stooge, Coop (Jon Hamm). Dolly (streaming on Shudder): Pro wrestler Max the Impaler is the masked menace in a shocker in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre tradition, tormenting Macy (Fabianne Therese), who stumbles across creepy dolls hanging from trees before being captured and treated as a captive child in a remote house of horrors.