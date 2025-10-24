Kim Kardashian Reveals She’ll Be a Qualified Attorney in 2 Weeks

What To Know Kim Kardashian announced she will be a qualified attorney in two weeks, following years of legal study and apprenticeship.

She expressed her ambition to become a trial lawyer within the next decade and eventually step away from her celebrity persona.

In addition to her legal pursuits, Kardashian will star as a lawyer in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair.

Kim Kardashian is following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, as she is set to become a qualified attorney in just two weeks.

The reality star reveals the news on tonight’s (Friday, October 24) edition of The Graham Norton Show, where she appears alongside her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson. During the conversation, Kardashian explains how she hopes to be a trial lawyer in ten years and give up her time in the spotlight.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian says, per People. “I always want to be growing, curious, and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

She continues, “I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

Kardashian is best known for her E! reality shows and her beauty and fragrance brands, but she has long had an interest in the law. In 2018, she began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination in 2021.

Back in May, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress graduated from a Law Office Study Program. Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring Kardashian’s education, praised her dedication, saying, per People, “Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years.”

“That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others,” she added.

Kardashian’s father, Robert, practiced law for around a decade, gaining national recognition as O.J. Simpson‘s defense attorney during the late football star’s 1995 murder trial.

While Kardashian is still a few years away from her career as a trial lawyer, she gets to play one in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, which is set to premiere November 4, 2025, on Hulu. Kardashian will star alongside Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash.