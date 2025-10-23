What To Know American Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick expressed optimism about the show’s future and hinted at what’s to come after Season 24.

Wolflick teased significant format changes and surprises for the 2026 season, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie will be returning to the judges’ panel.

Auditions for Season 24 of American Idol are officially underway, but what does the future hold for the beloved singing competition? TV Insider caught up with showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick for scoop about what’s to come if the show continues past this season.

“Idol is more than a show. It’s really an experience and something people are training their whole lives for watching the show,” Wolflick explained. “Every class, every year, we get better and better talent. I just want to make sure people are excited because we are all only on once a year. It is event-like. Obviously, people on the radio are excited the NFL is back. It’s exciting. I want us to be the same thing when American Idol is back.”

Wolflick seems optimistic that the show will continue in the years to come, adding, “It’s the next generation and next class. Who can we get behind? Who will get us invested? This show, to me, has never become old. It’s so exciting every year. Someone is turning 15 every single day. There will always be amazing talent, and I feel so privileged we get to listen to them.”

For Season 24, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood are returning as judges. This will be Underwood’s second year on the panel, while Richie and Bryan are taking on their ninth seasons.

When it comes to what to expect from the 2026 season, Wolflick teased, “We do have some changes. I can’t really get into any details, but we do have some big format changes coming for sure. There are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure.”

A premiere date for the upcoming season has not been revealed yet, but the show generally returns in February and runs through most of May.

