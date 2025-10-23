Ryan Seacrest Accused of Lying by Derek Hough Over ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Incident

What To Know Derek Hough has denied Ryan Seacrest’s claims that he caused chaos on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune set by jumping on the iconic wheel.

Seacrest alleged in a USA Today interview that he had to reprimand Hough for the incident, but Hough responded on Instagram, insisting he would never disrespect the set in that way.

Despite the controversy, Hough won $63,350 for Feeding America during his appearance on the show.

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough has denied claims made by Ryan Seacrest that he caused chaos on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune set, saying the story is “1000% not true.”

The claim came from a recent interview Seacrest gave to USA Today, where he said he had to reprimand Hough when he appeared on the long-running game show on September 26. According to the American Idol host, Hough jumped on the iconic wheel and had fellow contestant and DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli spin him around.

“In the commercial break, [Derek] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament,” Seacrest told the outlet. “We did say, ‘Please don’t do that. That would break it, and there’s only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.'”

He continued, “We had to sort of say, ‘Stick to the ledge.'”

Hough took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (October 22), where he denied such a thing ever happening. “Btw, this is 1000% NOT true,” the former DWTS pro-dancer wrote over a screenshot of the USA Today article, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“I would never disrespect a set like that however Awesome that would’ve been to be ‘spun around it like a cake ornament’ haha,” he added.

Hough, a six-time winner of the Mirrorball Trophy, appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside Tonioli and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, where the trio competed to win money for charity. Hough ended up winning both games and took home $63,350 for Feeding America.

Seacrest has yet to respond to Hough’s denials, though the pair were previously known to be on good terms. From 2010 to 2013, Seacrest dated the Emmy-winning choreographer’s sister, Julianne Hough, with whom he remains friends to this day.

“Knowing someone, or being friends, is definitely helpful,” Ryan told USA Today about his experience with Hough on the show. “You can kind of tease them more than somebody you don’t know.”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC